41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast

Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Platinum Sponsors: Huntington Bank, NiSource, Honda, Nationwide and Walmart

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Columbus proudly continues its long-standing tradition of honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Thousands will once again gather for a plated breakfast and inspirational ceremony at the 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast—one of the largest community events of its kind in the nation dedicated to Dr. King’s vision of equity, justice, and unity.

Event Details:

MLK Day, Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

Theme: “The Journey Ahead: Advancing Liberty and Justice For All"

Organizer: The Martin Luther King Breakfast Committee, Inc.

Platinum Sponsors: Huntington Bank, NiSource, Honda, Nationwide and Walmart

Doors open: 7:00 A.M. Program begins: 7:30 A.M. Adjournment: 10.00 A.M.

We are honored to welcome Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III as this year’s keynote speaker. A nationally renowned pastor, author, and recipient of numerous awards, Dr. Moss is widely recognized for his dynamic leadership and commitment to civil rights and social justice. The morning will begin with a performing arts tribute to Dr. King, featuring stirring performances by the Columbus State Community College Choir and the Columbus Children’s Choir(including the Middle School Honors Choir).

Attendees will also be inspired by three outstanding student orations—from the City of Columbus Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Contest winner, a Columbus City schools representative, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholar from Morehouse College, Dr. King’s alma mater. In addition to powerful performances and thought-provoking speeches, the program will include special recognitions, community tributes, and much more. This year’s event is expected to sell out once again. Ticket sales close on January 12, 2026. Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit The King Arts Complex in Columbus, Ohio—a multicultural center for performing arts and education—and will also support scholarships to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as local community service initiatives that embody Dr. King’s spirit of service.

Legal Disclaimer:

