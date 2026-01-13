Hard Rock and Culture Veteran Kicks Off 2026 with Focus on 'Engagement That Rocks'

The ultimate set list to enhance employee experiences and retain chart-topping talent launches today!

If you want your business to reach sustainable, legendary heights, start by making your employees your biggest fans.” — Jim Knight

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Knight spent two decades traversing the world as Hard Rock International’s head of Global Training, helping develop the company’s next generation of culture warriors who rock. As companies large and small scramble today to differentiate themselves from their competitors, Knight is focusing on helping them cultivate a stellar brand experience—from the inside—with his latest book “Engagement that Rocks: Enhance Employee Experience and Retain Chart-Topping Talent.”Tackling one of the biggest topics in business today—enhancing employee engagement—keynote speaker and bestselling author, Jim Knight provides the ultimate set list for creating an environment where people feel valued, connected and inspired to give their best—every single day.Knight espouses that rock star companies thrive with fully engaged teams. “If you want your business to reach sustainable, legendary heights, start by making your employees your biggest fans.” Packed with bold ideas, practical tools and over 100 real-world examples, the edu-taining book helps leaders of all levels create a culture so magnetic that top talent can’t imagine working somewhere else.The final act in Knight’s “Culture That Rocks” trilogy, “Engagement that Rocks” delivers a proven set list for boosting morale, amplifying loyalty, and sparking long-term commitment. Knight gives you the steps to create a high-energy, high-performing culture made up of committed brand ambassadors who have fallen madly in love with the company.Knight’s practical focus stems from his years at Hard Rock as well as his hundreds of keynote speeches, workshops, consulting assignments and podcast interviews. Jim Knight now travels the globe reminding audiences that while customer service is a key differentiator, that only happens with the right employees. And those employees will only stay with companies who can keep them fully engaged in every way possible.As Knight writes, “Hiring and retaining rock stars is THE best one-two strategy to becoming an iconic, world-class culture and delivering sustainable results.”“Engagement that Rocks” launches today and is available on all major platforms including Amazon and the Booky Call app.ABOUT THE AUTHORJim Knight is a thought leader, keynote speaker and 3x bestselling author on the topics of company culture, customer service, rock star leadership and employee engagement. With a music degree, a 6-year stint as a public middle school teacher, and a 21-year career as head of Training and Development for Hard Rock International, Knight now uses all of his experience and expertise, helping companies and individuals amp up their results with proven best practices and real impact.REVIEW COPIES AND MEDIA INTERVIEWSTo request a review copy of “Engagement That Rocks” or to schedule an interview with Jim Knight, contact him at www.KnightSpeaker.com or 407-341-3801.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.