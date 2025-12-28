Astronaut City Launches Karaoke Champions in the San Gabriel Valley

Karaoke Champions at Astronaut City logo Astronaut City Owner Teresa Lo hosts Karaoke Champions A group of singers enjoy a night of karaoke at Astronaut City

Astronaut City launches Karaoke Champions, a high-energy karaoke competition in Arcadia featuring big voices, costumes, and audience voting in 2026.

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astronaut City announced the creation of a new karaoke contest called Karaoke Champions . The high energy stage show will premiere Sunday January 11, 2026, and it will run every Sunday and Tuesday after the debut. Doors open 7p, and Karaoke Champions will start 8p.Astronaut City, Arcadia’s newest comedy club and karaoke bar, is quickly establishing itself as an outlet for San Gabriel Valley locals who want an exciting night out within their own neighborhood.“Astronaut City has the same talent you would find at major clubs, headlining tours, or going viral online; but you can see them in an intimate venue in the San Gabriel Valley,” Astronaut City owner Teresa Lo said. “I wanted to create a unique experience for SGV locals wanting a fun, affordable, and stress-free night out.”Karaoke Champions allows karaoke singers to sign up to compete for the title of Karaoke Champion and a small prize. Singers are encouraged to wear costumes, dance, or bring props, and the audience can vote on their favorite performance. The contest is designed to be silly, not serious.“Karaoke Champions is a contest, but it’s a low stakes contest,” Lo said. “The prize is something small like a gift bag or a bottle of wine. The competitors want to win to win, and I think that’s why the show is going to be so much fun.”Karaoke Champions features a roster of Astronaut City house comedians, locals, and any other singer who wants to participate in this unique venture. One of the Karaoke Champions regulars is Sayaka Miyatani, an international performer who recently hosted Astronaut City’s Galactic Karaoke show.“Karaoke has always been my go-to stress release activity. When I feel overwhelmed, I just grab the mic and let it all out,” Miyatani said. “The birthplace of karaoke is Japan, which is my home country, so there's a part of me that takes pride in that. So if I could, I would humbly take a title of the Queen of Karaoke.”The Karaoke Champions sign up is open to the public. To participate, singers sign up for a spot in advance by going to slotted.co/karaoke-champions. This reserves them a priority sign up on the night of the competition, where singers arrive at 7:00pm and sign up on a list with their name and song choice. The lineup is determined by first come, first serve.Walk-ins can sign up only if there is availability, but online sign-ups have priority on the list. Audience members can just show up. There is no cover, but there is a two item drink minimum at the bar, which has a variety of beer, wine, soju, and nonalcoholic options.“Karaoke has the power to unleash the inner theater kid in some adults, and I believe Karaoke Champions will be a big production once it starts,” Lo said. “I can’t wait for San Gabriel Valley locals to experience the show, and hopefully, it’ll draw in singers and audience members from all over.”Karaoke Champions expands on the mission of transforming karaoke from background bar entertainment into a full performance experience. It has an interactive element built in, which allows audience members to vote based on stage presence, song choice, and showmanship.Many of the performers participating in Karaoke Champions have backgrounds in music, theater, dance, drag, and live performance. Others are well-known local karaoke regulars whose charisma and bold interpretations have made them audience favorites. Together, they create an experience that blends karaoke, live theater, and comedy.Nisreen Soufi, a comedian who was a semifinalist in the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival, is scheduled to perform in Karaoke Champions, and she is excited for the opportunity to express herself in a new way.“Karaoke Champions is about showing up boldly and reminding myself and the audience that presence beats perfection every time,” Soufi said. “I treat karaoke like a character piece. There’s storytelling, humor, emotional turns, and full commitment. Kinda like a mini performance.”Opened in September 2025, Astronaut City has quickly become a destination for live entertainment in the San Gabriel Valley, drawing audiences from Arcadia, Pasadena, Monrovia, Temple City, Alhambra, El Monte, and surrounding communities. The venue is open for events only, but their Winter 2026 calendar is booked almost nightly with improv, standup, live music, and now Karaoke Champions.Astronaut City is an intimate comedy club, seating less than 50 people. Its friendly, interactive environment allows community engagement and encourages repeat attendance.“In this economy, people still want to go out, but they don’t want to spend outrageous prices,” Lo said. “While Astronaut City is not “cheap,” it is a budget-friendly alternative to major clubs or theaters in terms of ticket prices, parking, and drink prices. Once guests discover Astronaut City exists, they are surprised we are an entertainment oasis in Los Angeles County.”Karaoke Champions is not the first event at Astronaut City that combines comedy and karaoke. It is already the home of Karaoke Comedy All-Stars, which takes place every second Saturday of the month.Karaoke Comedy All-Stars has comedians perform their standup set followed by them singing a karaoke song. It was created by comedian Erick Esteban, who appeared as the Karaoke King on Fox's I Can See Your Voice, which was hosted by Ken Jeong. Before finding a home at Astronaut City, Karaoke Comedy All-Stars was a popular staple in Los Angeles for years, drawing big names such as Leslie Liao, Ron G, Willie Macc, and Andrew Odolfo.

