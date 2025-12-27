PATRICK RICCARDS SELECTED FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Patrick Riccards at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, just recently selected Patrick Riccards for the Presidential Award for 2026.The Presidential Award is one of IAOTP's highest honors, reserved for individuals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication, innovation, and leadership. This esteemed accolade recognizes significant contributions to improving public well-being, advancing industry knowledge, and advocating for effective policy changes. Patrick Riccards has exemplified these qualities through his remarkable achievements, industry impact, and unwavering commitment to service.He will accept his award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of industry experience, Dr. Patrick Riccards has established himself as a leading authority in his field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, he is the founder and CEO of the Driving Force Institute (DFI), a national initiative transforming the teaching and learning of American history and civics. Through compelling, relevant video content for students and comprehensive professional development for educators, DFI has become the nation's largest producer of American history education films, reaching 60 million users worldwide.Patrick also serves as CEO of Quetzal Strategies, a consultancy that supports companies and social enterprises in overcoming the challenges of start-up and scale-up. Quetzal specializes in helping mission-driven organizations address operational, communications, and fundraising needs.He is the author of Strategic Strikes: Mastering Your Communications in the Cage Match of Public Opinion (Advantage Books, 2025), a practical guide for C-suite leaders on effective communication and public engagement.Dr. Riccards' areas of expertise include: Operations Management; Business Growth and Expansion; Fundraising and Grant Management; Performance Optimization; Strategic Planning and Execution; Risk Assessment and Mitigation; Program Development and Management; Nonprofit Governance; Team Leadership and Development; Client Relationship Management; and C-level Communication.Before embarking on his career, Patrick earned his undergraduate degree in Government, Rhetoric, and Communication Studies from the University of Virginia. He further honed his leadership skills by completing the Nonprofit Leaders Executive Education Program at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. Patrick earned a doctorate at the University of Southern California's Rossier School of Education, focusing on the importance of a learn-from-failure mindset in achieving long-term organizational success.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Riccards has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Last year, he was honored for being named a Top Business Leader and featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, NYC, during Fashion Week. Earlier this year, he was awarded IAOTP's Top Business Leader of the Decade for 2025.He will accept his Presidential award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.In addition to his successful career, Dr. Riccards created the Untold History series, a groundbreaking collection of 500 films that illuminate the significance and relevance of American history and civics for today's learners. He has collaborated with leading institutions—including the New York Historical Society, the Smithsonian, the American Battlefield Trust, the Bill of Rights Institute, iCivics, the American Federation of Teachers, and others—to develop and distribute this powerful content. Through these partnerships, Patrick has further advanced his mission to inspire students to develop a deeper, more engaging understanding of history and civics.Looking back, Mr. Riccards attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and children and volunteering his time as his daughter's competitive cheer team coach. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://patrickrriccards.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

