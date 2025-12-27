Steven Pawlyshyn selected as Top Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year by IAOTP

International Association of Top Professionals will honor Steven Pawlyshyn at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Pawlyshyn, Chief Human Resources Officer at Inn of the Mountain Gods Resorts and Casino, was recently selected as Top Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With close to three decades in the industry, Mr. Pawlyshyn has certainly proven himself in his industry. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Pawlyshyn is a Chief Human Resources Officer at Inn of the Mountain Gods Resorts and Casino, a spectacularly designed vacation venue located in Sierra Blanca Mountains of southern New Mexico. The resort, specifically located on the Mescalero Apache reservation in Mescalero, combines the comforts of an upscale golf and spa resort with the excitement of one of New Mexico’s top casinos. This past year, the resort celebrated its 50th anniversary with a year-long series of events. He incorporated cultural elements into the anniversary celebration, highlighting the resort’s rich history and its significant milestones. His overall responsibilities include overseeing HR operations across multiple enterprises, including the renowned resort, Casino Apache Travel Center, and Ski Apache.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to human resources, mergers and acquisitions, and HR system integration, contract negotiation, procurement, executive management, training, strategic planning, compensation & benefits, emerging trends, applicant tracking systems, human resources information technology (HRIT), leadership, strategy, and recruiting.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Pawlyshyn earned his B.S. in Biology and his M.B.A. in Integrative Management (HR) from Michigan State University. He further earned his Juris Doctorate from Ave Maria School of Law.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Pawlyshyn has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York in December for his selection of Top Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Pawlyshyn for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Pawlyshyn attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, for his department, Steven is focused on determining how to integrate AI and HRIS effectively. According to him, this cannot be a three-to-five-year plan or process. “We’ve got to figure this out now and get this implemented immediately because it’s going to impact all the departments,” Steven says. “There isn’t a single department that won’t be impacted by AI.”For more information please visit: https://www.innofthemountaingods.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

