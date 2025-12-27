Banner Records Setting the Stage for 2026 with Hot R&B/Soul Releases and Signing of ‘The Bluz Queen’, Claudette King

Banner Records 2026 Roster

NJ, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2026, Banner Records is redefining the modern soul and R&B genre. With a carefully curated roster, powerful new releases, and the addition of a legendary voice, the label continues to position itself as a trusted home for authentic soul music that blends classic influence with modern artistry.Kicking off the year, The Sensational Soul Cruisers return with their highly anticipated single “Sensual Lovin”. Following the success of their debut release “Deeper and Deeper”, Sensual Lovin brings a driving feel-good groove, impeccable harmonies, and an irresistible sing-along hook. Known for their tight musicianship and undeniable live energy The Soul Cruisers continue to bring a modern flair to the classic soul sound. Their momentum doesn’t stop with “Sensual Lovin’,” as another groove-driven single is already planned to follow.Renowned vocalist Magdalena Tul will make a powerful return to the Banner Records lineup with a new release titled “You Never Loved At All,” written by award-winning songwriters Ken Hirsch and Marti Sharron. Known for her powerful vocals and deep connection to the soul and R&B genres, Magdalena has built a reputation as an artist who brings effortless talent and passion to every vocal performance. This release marks an important chapter in Magdalena Tul’s ongoing artistic journey and reinforces her place as a standout voice within Banner Records’ soul-focused vision.Continuing the momentum, Karlotta follows the success of her debut single “Diamond Girl” with a new release scheduled for March. “Diamond Girl” made a strong impact at radio, receiving notable airplay and becoming a favorite on WOCM Ocean 98.1 (Ocean City, MD). With her distinctive vocal tone and modern soul sound, Karlotta’s upcoming release is poised to build on that success, further establishing her as a rising artist within the genre.One of the most exciting developments for Banner Records in 2026 is the signing of Claudette King, the youngest daughter of blues legend B.B. King. Known worldwide as “The Bluz Queen,” Claudette King brings with her a rich musical legacy paired with her own unmistakable voice and identity. Having spent years honing her craft both on the road and in the studio, Claudette has earned respect as a powerful vocalist who honors traditional blues while adding soul, grit, and modern influence. Her signing marks a significant moment for Banner Records, aligning the label with one of the most legendary voices in contemporary blues and soul and being able to continue her father’s legacy.With these releases and signings, Banner Records’ 2026 roster reflects a commitment to true artistry, musical heritage, and pure talent. From established performers to rising stars, the label continues to create music that moves the soul and pushes the genre forward.To follow along with upcoming releases, keep an eye out on the Banner Records social media accounts linked below.For Press Inquiries- Shannon Hyde/Star Strategies PR - shannon@starstrategiespr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.