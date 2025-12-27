Revolutionary AI Platform Poised to Transform the $1.2 Trillion Aesthetic Medicine Industry

PICS in action New Opportunity Virtual Assistant How PrepAI make the presurgical decision ready fully with AI The first AI agent as a owni-channel for communications in health care

Board-Certified Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Cesar Velilla Launches MDGeniusAI

MDGenius AI bridges that gap with intelligent automation that enhances—rather than replaces—the human touch that defines exceptional patient care."” — Dr Cesar Velilla

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Cesar Velilla, founder and medical director of Evolution MD, today announced the launch of MDGenius AI, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform designed to revolutionize how cosmetic surgery practices operate, engage with patients, and deliver exceptional care outcomes.The comprehensive platform represents the first fully integrated AI ecosystem specifically engineered for aesthetic medicine, combining four proprietary modules that seamlessly work together to optimize every aspect of the patient journey—from initial inquiry through post-operative recovery."After years of operating a successful cosmetic surgery practice, I recognized that the healthcare technology landscape was failing to meet the unique needs of aesthetic medicine providers," said Dr. Cesar Velilla, Founder and CEO of MDGenius AI. "Our industry deserves purpose-built solutions that understand both the clinical complexities and the business realities of running a modern practice. MDGenius AI bridges that gap with intelligent automation that enhances—rather than replaces—the human touch that defines exceptional patient care."A Complete AI-Powered Healthcare EcosystemMDGenius AI integrates four specialized modules, each designed to address critical operational challenges while maintaining seamless, invisible transitions from the patient's perspective:AURA (AI Unified Response Assistant): An intelligent patient communication system providing 24/7 multilingual support, appointment scheduling, and general inquiry management across voice, text, and digital channels.NOVA (New Opportunity Virtual Assistant): An AI-powered sales optimization engine featuring proprietary emotion detection technology and seven proven sales frameworks, achieving 22-25% lead conversion rates compared to the 15% industry average.PREP-AI (Preoperative Readiness & Engagement Platform): A comprehensive pre-operative management system automating medical clearances, patient education, payment processing, and surgical preparation workflows.PICS (Postoperative Intelligence & Care System): An innovative post-surgical monitoring platform integrating wearable devices and AI-driven complication detection to enhance patient safety and recovery outcomes.Addressing a $1.2 Trillion Market OpportunityMDGenius AI targets a Total Addressable Market of over 660,000 healthcare providers across aesthetic medicine, dental practices, mental health services, and cash-based medical specialties. The platform addresses critical gaps in the healthcare CRM market, which is projected to grow from $10.64 billion in 2025 to $19.94 billion by 2034.Current CRM adoption rates in target segments remain low—30-40% in medical spas, 25-35% in dental practices—presenting significant growth potential for specialized solutions that deliver measurable ROI.Pioneering FDA-Compliant Risk StratificationIn parallel with the platform launch, MDGenius AI is developing a suite of FDA-compliant risk stratification algorithms for cosmetic surgery procedures, targeting 510(k) clearance as Class II medical devices. These algorithms address a critical patient safety gap: current general surgical risk calculators demonstrate a 97% false-positive rate when applied to aesthetic surgery populations.The proprietary algorithms cover over 10 common cosmetic procedures including liposuction, abdominoplasty, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), with predictive accuracy targeting C-statistics exceeding 0.80—significantly outperforming existing tools.About Dr. Cesar VelillaDr. Cesar Velilla is a board-certified cosmetic surgeon and the founder of Evolution MD, a leading aesthetic medicine practice in South Florida. With extensive experience in both clinical practice and healthcare technology innovation, Dr. Velilla has dedicated his career to advancing patient safety and operational excellence in cosmetic surgery. His dual expertise as a practicing surgeon and technology entrepreneur uniquely positions MDGenius AI at the intersection of clinical excellence and digital transformation.About MDGenius AIMDGenius AI is a healthcare technology company developing AI-powered solutions for aesthetic medicine and elective healthcare practices. The company's comprehensive platform integrates patient communication, sales optimization, pre-operative management, and post-surgical monitoring into a seamless ecosystem designed to enhance patient outcomes while improving practice efficiency and profitability. MDGenius AI maintains HIPAA-compliant architecture and adheres to FDA guidelines for Software as a Medical Device (SaMD).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.