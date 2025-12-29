MUSES Film Awards Greece Announces 2026 Festival & Lifetime Achievement Award for Director Yannis Smaragdis

Acclaimed Filmmaker & Director Yannis Smaragdis "The Governor" Premiere in NYC, distinguished guests featured l to r Alexandra Papakonstantinou (representing Elder Georgios Alevras, Mt. Athos) Natalia Kapodistrias, Daisy Gallagher, Yannis Smaragdis, Loula Loi Alafoyiannis Demetrios Katis, President & Founder Muses Film Awards Hosts 2025 Red Carpet Ceremony, stage includes Honorees & VIP Guests Director Smaragdis holds Proclamation presented by Daisy Gallagher Global Ambassador Muses Film Awards (U.S. Business Leader, Int'l Strategic Consultant) announcing his upcoming Lifetime Achievement Award to be presented at 2026 Muses Film Awards in Greece Demetrios Katis, President Muses Film Awards, hosting opening ceremony of 2025 MUSES FILM AWARDS – Levadia International Film Festival Greece. 2026 Muses Film Awards will be held May 7-10, 2026 Levadia, Greece

The MUSES Film Awards returns to Greece in 2026, and is honoring acclaimed director Yannis Smaragdis for his lifetime contributions to cinema.

It is a privilege for the MUSES Film Awards to honor Yannis Smaragdis for his lifelong contribution to cinema.” — Demetrios Katis, Founder & President Muses Film Awards & Festival

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MUSES Film Awards – Levadia International Film Festival (LIFF) proudly announces the return of its internationally acclaimed film festival & awards ceremony to be held May 7–10, 2026 in Levadia, Greece. Following the historic success of 2025, which showcased 155 films and introduced one of the world’s first AI Film Award categories, the 2026 edition will expand its artistic programming, masterclasses, cultural experiences, and global collaborations.As part of the 2026 program, the MUSES Film Awards is honored to announce that Director Yannis Smaragdis will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary contributions to cinema and his longstanding work illuminating Hellenic history for global audiences.This announcement was first made during the New York premiere of The Governor (Kapodistrias) on November 29, 2025, held at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, NYC, organizers included, The Hellenic Film Society USA, The Ionian Cultural Federation of America, The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, among others. Notable guests from Greece, the Greek community and the U.S. included; Director Yannis Smaragdis, Lina Mendoni - Greece’s Minister of Culture, Natalia Kapodistria - actress and great-great grandniece of Ioannis Kapodistrias, Minos Matsas - the composer of the film’s score, Loula Loi Alafoyiannis - President and Founder of Euro-American Women’s Council, and Daisy Gallagher , U.S. Business Leader, International Strategic Consultant, and Global Ambassador-at-Large for the MUSES Film Awards.Ms. Gallagher presented Director Smaragdis with a formal proclamation on behalf of Founder & President Demetrios Katis , naming Director Smaragdis VIP Honoree and the official Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the upcoming 2026 Muses Film Awards ceremony. The proclamation prepared by Demetrios Katis, celebrated Smaragdis’ artistic vision and his lifelong dedication to portraying Greek history with authenticity, depth, and international resonance. Gallagher also honored Smaragdis’ achievements, the film’s excellence, and the cultural significance of The Governor. Her remarks highlighted the connection between Greece and the Greek-American community in New York, the film’s historical global impact, and the director’s profound perseverance in bringing the life of Governor Ioannis Kapodistrias to the screen.“It is a privilege for the MUSES Film Awards to honor Yannis Smaragdis for his lifelong contribution to cinema. Our Global Ambassador-at-Large, Daisy Gallagher, represented the Festival in New York and delivered the official proclamation on behalf of the Muses Film Awards & Festival and in my capacity as Founder & President. Mr. Smaragdis has shaped generations of filmmakers through his artistic vision and unwavering dedication to Hellenic culture. Recognizing him on an international stage reflects our commitment to celebrating creators whose work transcends borders and time.” stated Katis, “We look forward to welcoming him in Greece this May, where he will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the MUSES Film Awards. His presence at our 2026 edition will be a moment of inspiration for our global community of artists, scholars, and cultural leaders. Moments like this reinforce the bond between Greece and the United States, highlighting how cinema continues to unite our two nations through storytelling, heritage, and artistic excellence.”Muses Film Awards & Festival 2026 will feature: Expanded international film categories• Masterclasses and industry panels with global experts• Cultural tours and artistic immersion in historic Levadia• The return of the pioneering AI Film AwardSubmissions are now open via FilmFreeway. Festival Dates: May 7–10, 2026Location: Levadia, GreeceWebsite: https://musesfilmawards.com Contacts — MUSES Film Awards: Demetrios Katis musesfilmawards@gmail.comPress & U.S. Media Coordination: Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc. Newsroom@gallagherworldwide.com Washington DC, USAAbout the Muses Film Awards & FestivalThe Muses Film Awards & Festival is an internationally recognized film festival dedicated to honoring cinematic excellence, artistic integrity, and cultural impact. Inspired by the ancient Greek Muses, the Festival celebrates storytelling as a vital force for education, heritage, and creative expression. Demetrios Katis, Founder and President states that through its annual awards program, special tributes, and international collaborations, the Festival highlights filmmakers and artists whose work reflects depth, originality, and global relevance. The Muses Film Awards & Festival fosters cross-cultural exchange while supporting the enduring power of film as both art and legacy.

