The Thayer Group Reports 2025 Results: 55 Closed Sales and $36.1 Million in Home Sales Across Colorado’s Front Range

Pictured: Cooper, Steve, and Susan Thayer

Castle Rock–based family real estate team ranks in the top one percent of real estate professionals worldwide.

2025 rewarded strategy over momentum. Accurate pricing, strong preparation, and proactive negotiation made the difference for sellers in a more competitive, buyer-driven market.” — Steve Thayer, Managing Broker and Owner, The Thayer Group

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thayer Group, a Castle Rock–headquartered real estate team affiliated with Keller Williams Action Realty, released its 2025 year-end results following a year defined by shifting leverage toward buyers across much of the Colorado housing market. As higher interest rates, increased inventory, and longer days on market reshaped buyer and seller behavior, the team adapted its approach to focus on strategy, precision, and data-driven decision-making rather than relying on momentum alone.

In 2025, The Thayer Group closed 55 residential transactions totaling $36,123,144 in closed sales volume across the Colorado Front Range. These results reflect a consistent production level that places the team within the top one percent of real estate professionals worldwide across all brokerages. The team maintained a near-even split between buyer and seller representation, with 27 buyer-side transactions and 28 seller-side transactions, allowing them to remain closely connected to both sides of the market and continuously monitor changing conditions from multiple perspectives.

The average closing price for the year was $656,784, with transactions ranging from $164,000 to $1,385,000. This wide price spectrum underscores the team’s ability to serve a diverse client base, including first-time buyers, move-up sellers, luxury clients, and investors. All performance data reflects closings completed through November 25, 2025, and excludes a fractional referral transaction.

“2025 required a very different approach for sellers,” said Steve Thayer, Managing Broker and Owner of The Thayer Group. “With buyers holding more leverage than they have in recent years, success came from precise pricing, strong preparation, and proactive negotiation. Homes that were priced incorrectly or underprepared simply did not perform. Our focus was on helping sellers understand that reality early and building strategies that allowed them to compete effectively.”

As market conditions evolved throughout the year, The Thayer Group placed a heightened emphasis on seller education and upfront planning. Rather than chasing the market with reactive price reductions, the team focused on accurate initial pricing, targeted improvements, and negotiation frameworks designed to protect seller net proceeds. This approach helped clients minimize time on market, limit unnecessary concessions, and maintain stronger outcomes despite a more competitive environment.

“When buyers have more options, sellers must compete more intentionally,” said Susan Thayer, Broker Associate and Owner of The Thayer Group. “Our role was to guide sellers through honest pricing decisions and smart preparation so they could attract serious buyers. Clear expectations and disciplined strategy became far more important than optimism alone.”

Geographically, The Thayer Group completed transactions in eight Colorado counties during 2025, with Douglas County remaining the team’s primary market. Of the 55 total transactions, 32 occurred in Douglas County, reflecting continued strength in Castle Rock and surrounding communities. Additional activity was recorded in Arapahoe County with six transactions, Denver County with five, Jefferson County with four, El Paso County with three, Pueblo County with two, Elbert County with two, and Adams County with one. This distribution highlights the team’s reach across both the Denver Metro area and the Colorado Springs corridor.

In addition to resale transactions, the team closed four new construction purchases in 2025, assisting buyers in Castle Rock, Aurora, and Pueblo. These transactions required careful coordination with builders, contract oversight, and long-term planning in a market where incentives, timelines, and financing structures varied significantly from project to project.

“More buyer choice forced sellers to be sharper,” said Cooper Thayer, Broker Associate with The Thayer Group. “By closely tracking buyer behavior, showing activity, pricing trends, and negotiation outcomes, we were able to structure pricing and marketing that helped our listings stand out. That analytical discipline, combined with hands-on client guidance, is why we continue to rank in the top one percent of agents worldwide.”

Looking ahead to 2026, The Thayer Group plans to maintain its focus on pricing accuracy, strong presentation, and informed negotiation while expanding its education-first resources for both buyers and sellers. The team expects market conditions to continue favoring prepared and informed participants and believes transparency and strategy will remain central to successful outcomes.

More information about The Thayer Group, including current listings, market insights, and home valuation tools, is available at https://www.thethayergroup.com

The Thayer Group is a Castle Rock-based, family-run real estate team serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Denver Metro area and Colorado Springs. The team is led by Steve, Susan, and Cooper Thayer, alongside Broker Associate and new-construction specialist Alec Heft.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.