AIRPORTELs Wraps Up 2025 by Elevating Chiang Mai’s Tourism Experience with “Hands-Free Travel”

Tourists gather during a cultural festival in Chiang Mai, highlighting the city’s popularity as a major travel destination during the high season. Chiang Mai International Airport, a key gateway supporting the growth of tourism and increasing traveler demand in northern Thailand. An AIRPORTELs staff member providing luggage delivery services, supporting Hands-Free Travel for visitors traveling to Chiang Mai.

AIRPORTELs elevates Chiang Mai tourism in late 2025 with Hands-Free Travel and luggage delivery services, enhancing convenience and travel experiences.

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the year-end travel season approaches in 2025, Chiang Mai once again becomes one of Thailand’s most vibrant destinations for both domestic and international travelers. For those planning a trip to Chiang Mai during the high season, AIRPORTELs has reinforced its readiness to support seamless travel experiences by introducing special promotions under the concept “Travel Chiang Mai, Lighter and Better Than Ever.”The promotion offers discounts of up to 20% on luggage delivery services between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, allowing travelers to begin and end their journeys without the burden of carrying heavy luggage—reducing travel fatigue and enabling them to enjoy Chiang Mai to the fullest from the very first moment to the last.According to the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Relations Office, from January to October 2025, the province welcomed more than 9.35 million visitors, representing a 3.96% increase year-on-year, and generated over 87.7 billion THB in tourism revenue, up 4.02% from the previous year. These figures reflect the continued growth of Chiang Mai’s tourism sector.Mr. Anan Prasertroongrueng, Founder of AIRPORTELs, views this growth as a key factor enabling the company to continuously expand and enhance its services. AIRPORTELs positions itself not as a driver of urban growth, but as an integral part of the tourism ecosystem—growing alongside Chiang Mai and supporting travelers through convenient and reliable luggage services.However, despite the overall positive outlook, Chiang Mai’s tourism sector continues to face challenges during low-season periods. Certain markets—particularly Chinese tourists and independent Thai travelers—have shown signs of slowdown, while the structure of international tourism markets continues to shift. Recent reports indicate that South Korean travelers are on track to become one of Chiang Mai’s leading visitor groups in 2025, highlighting the importance of diversification.This situation underscores that reliance on a single market does not guarantee sustainable long-term growth. Both Chiang Mai and tourism-related businesses, including AIRPORTELs, must adapt their services to accommodate diverse traveler profiles and varying travel behaviors.Overall, Chiang Mai remains one of Thailand’s most popular destinations for both domestic and international visitors. Increasing passenger density—especially at Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX)—has led to a rising demand for efficient luggage management solutions. As an international tourism city, Chiang Mai is evolving toward a destination where travelers prioritize experience quality, convenience, and mobility.This evolution aligns with AIRPORTELs’ core vision of building a “Hands-Free & Convenient Travel City,” enabling travelers to move freely, explore more destinations, and maximize their time without concerns about luggage.AIRPORTELs believes that luggage transportation and storage services—particularly its Nationwide Luggage Delivery —play a crucial role in addressing the needs of Chiang Mai’s growing tourism sector. By offering advance luggage delivery from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, travelers can enjoy smoother transfers, avoid carrying bulky bags through airports, vehicles, or accommodations, and experience greater flexibility—especially during peak holiday periods when travel congestion is at its highest.This service reduces travel stress while enhancing comfort and aligns with modern travel preferences that emphasize speed, flexibility, and high-quality experiences.In addition to nationwide delivery, AIRPORTELs also provides Chiang Mai In-town Luggage Delivery, supporting travel within the province itself. Services include luggage delivery between Chiang Mai International Airport and hotels, as well as hotel-to-hotel delivery, allowing travelers to explore the city hands-free while transitioning between accommodations or spending full days sightseeing without luggage.These services further enhance the overall travel experience in Chiang Mai—making journeys simpler, lighter, and more enjoyable.

