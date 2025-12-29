Dr. Ceruto Releases Rewire for Resilience: Heal Your Anxious Brain in 30 Days

Rewire for Resilience: Heal Your Anxious Brain in 30 Days! The 30-Day Neural Reset Protocol: Four evidence-based phases progressing from awareness through environmental mastery, designed for sustained neuroplasticity change. Dr. Sydney Ceruto - Neuroscience Coaching Pioneer & Published Author

New e-book and audio program combining 25 years of neuroplasticity research with daily rewiring exercises

Your brain's ancient fight-flight-freeze response is misfiring in modern life. Rewire for Resilience: Heal Your Anxious Brain in 30 Days retrains it to perform under pressure, not panic.” — Dr. Sydney Ceruto

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sydney Ceruto, neuroscience researcher and founder of MindLAB Neuroscience, announces the release of Rewire for Resilience, a comprehensive 30-day neuroplasticity program designed to reduce anxiety and rewire the anxious brain without medication. Available immediately in e-book ($17) and audio ($24) formats, the program combines neuroscience with practical daily exercises that deliver measurable anxiety reduction in 30 days.

Rewire for Resilience: Heal Your Anxious Brain in 30 Days addresses a critical gap in anxiety treatment. While traditional therapy and medication management are valuable, they often focus on symptom management rather than structural brain change. This program takes a different approach—using Real-Time Neuroplasticity Coaching™, a methodology developed by Dr. Ceruto over 25 years of research, to physically rewire the neural pathways that trigger false anxiety alarms.

The protocol is divided into four precise phases that last for 30 days:

- Days 1–7: Awareness & Foundation. Participants identify their individual survival response patterns and establish a baseline measurement of their nervous system state through guided discovery exercises.

- Days 8–14: Core Exercises. This phase focuses on building new neural pathways through targeted rewiring exercises and establishing sustainable daily practices for lasting change.

- Days 15–21: Integration & Application. Participants apply their toolkit to real-world triggers and practice emotional regulation under pressure with advanced techniques.

- Days 22–30: Environmental Mastery. The final phase optimizes sleep, environment, and daily habits while consolidating new neural pathways into a personalized, repeatable protocol.

Participants usually notice important improvements by day 21, such as a 2–4 point decrease in daily anxiety levels, better and more restful sleep, and the ability to stop anxiety spirals as they happen instead of being stuck in them for hours.

The program is designed specifically for high-achievers and professionals who experience performance anxiety, chronic worry, fight-flight-freeze-fawn patterns, or nervous system over-activation in high-stakes situations. The daily time commitment is 15–25 minutes, making it accessible for demanding schedules.

ABOUT DR. SYDNEY CERUTO

Dr. Sydney Ceruto holds dual PhDs in Cognitive and Behavioral Neuroscience from New York University and dual master's degrees in Clinical Psychology and Business Psychology from Yale University. She is the author of The Dopamine Code: How to Rewire Your Brain for Happiness and Productivity, forthcoming from Simon & Schuster in June 2026.

Before founding MindLAB Neuroscience, Dr. Ceruto spent years managing her own chronic anxiety and panic, searching for solutions that actually changed her brain rather than simply managing symptoms. Her personal experience with anxiety, along with her strong academic background and 25 years of neuroscience research, led to the creation of Real-Time Neuroplasticity Coaching™—a method that reshapes brain connections when they are most flexible, resulting in real and lasting improvements.

Her work has been recognized by leading organizations and publications for its precision, rigor, and real-world results in helping high-achievers build calmer, more resilient nervous systems.

PROGRAM FORMATS:

Rewire for Resilience is available in two complementary formats:

The e-book ($17) provides the complete written program with detailed neuroscience explanations, daily exercises, reflection prompts, and guided scripts for vagal regulation, pattern interruption, and nervous system reset. Readers can highlight, annotate, and move through the material at their own pace.

The audio program ($24) features full narration of the 30-day protocol with precise guidance for every exercise and calming pacing designed to regulate the nervous system while listening. The audio format is ideal for commutes, walks, or bedtime practice and particularly helpful for those who find reading difficult during anxiety spikes.

A bundle option ($29) combines both formats, allowing participants to read the neuroscience foundation while using audio tracks for consistent daily practice.



SCIENTIFIC FOUNDATION:

Every exercise in Rewire for Resilience is grounded in extensive neuroscience research on neuroplasticity, nervous system regulation, and real-time behavior change. The program does not replace therapy, medication, or clinical diagnosis and is positioned as an educational coaching tool to be used alongside existing mental health care.

Participants with diagnosed anxiety conditions or those taking medication are encouraged to consult their clinicians before beginning the program, as it is designed to complement—not replace—professional medical treatment.



AVAILABILITY:

Rewire for Resilience is available immediately at mindlabneuroscience. Both e-book and audio formats can be accessed instantly upon purchase.

Legal Disclaimer:

