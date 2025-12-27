Rising Economic Uncertainty Pushes More Americans to Seek Greater Control Over Retirement Savings

Americans reviewing finances and securing IRA and 401(k) retirement savings amid rising economic uncertainty

Growing frustration among workers and retirees sparks a surge in interest for self-directed IRAs and 401(k)s as individuals demand autonomy beyond Wall Street.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As inflation, market volatility, and economic uncertainty continue to shape America’s financial landscape, more workers and retirees are voicing frustration over the limited control they have within traditional retirement plans. According to retirement income strategist Donnell Stidhum , there has been a significant rise in individuals seeking greater autonomy in how their IRA and 401(k) funds are invested.“People want to take ownership of their future,” said Stidhum, Owner of Self-Directed Retirement Plans LLC and a 15-year veteran in tax-free retirement consulting. “Clients ask me all the time: ‘Why can’t I decide where my money goes?’ It’s not just about returns, it's about having a say in the process.”Economic Pressures Driving a National ShiftRecent economic fluctuations have caused many Americans to question traditional, employer-directed investment models that rely heavily on mutual funds and publicly traded markets. With long-term retirement confidence shaken, individuals are actively exploring ways to diversify beyond Wall Street.“We’re seeing more people wanting investments that reflect their personal values, financial goals, and risk tolerance,” Stidhum added. “They’re no longer content with a one-size-fits-all plan.”Growing Interest in Self-Directed Retirement AccountsThis shift in sentiment has fueled increased interest in self-directed IRAs and self-directed 401(k)s , which give investors the ability to diversify into assets such as:- Real estate- Private equity- Precious metals- Notes and lending- Private businesses- Alternative and non-traditionally correlated assetsWhile these plans require greater involvement and understanding of IRS rules, many savers view this as a worthwhile trade-off for added control, diversification, and potential tax advantages.“Self-directed accounts open the door to wealth-building opportunities that most people don’t realize they’re allowed to access,” Stidhum explained. “Education is key. With the right guidance, individuals can structure a retirement strategy that works for them—not just the system.”Financial Literacy Takes Center Stage in 2025With retirement readiness becoming increasingly uncertain, financial experts are urging Americans to evaluate whether their current plans align with their long-term needs.Stidhum emphasizes that understanding both opportunities and responsibilities is essential. “Self-directed accounts are powerful, but they must be managed correctly. Our goal is to help people navigate the rules, avoid missteps, and unlock the full potential of their retirement savings.”About Self-Directed Retirement Plans LLCSelf-Directed Retirement Plans LLC, led by retirement strategist Donnell Stidhum, helps individuals take full control of their retirement savings through Self-Directed 401(k)s and IRAs. With deep expertise in IRS rules, tax strategies, and alternative investments—from real estate to private equity, the firm empowers clients to grow wealth beyond Wall Street. Donnell’s mission is rooted in financial education, compliance, and guiding individuals toward true financial freedom using self-directed retirement tools.Media ContactSelf-Directed Retirement Plans LLC929 N. Val Vista Dr Ste 109 #168Gilbert, AZ 85234+623-882-9968Book a Consultation with Donnell StidhumWebsite: https://www.sdretirementplans.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnellstidhum/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@selfdirectedDONNELL

