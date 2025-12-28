King Faisal Specialist Hospital Integrates Robotics Into High Risk Surgery

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, robotic systems are not treated as experimental tools. They are embedded in daily surgical practice for cases that demand precision and controlled access.The hospital applies robotic surgery across multiple specialties, including organ transplantation, oncology, and neurosciences. These procedures are typically reserved for patients whose conditions carry elevated risk or require highly delicate intervention.In recent years, the hospital has reported performing the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, followed by the first fully robotic liver transplant globally. It has also carried out a fully robotic liver transplant from a living donor using the left lobe, a procedure that requires careful balance between donor safety and recipient outcomes.Robotics has also been used in region first procedures, such as robotic abdominal lymph node dissection for metastatic disease and robot assisted implantation of intracranial electrodes to localize epileptic foci prior to surgery. These applications allow surgeons to operate through minimal incisions while maintaining control over complex anatomical structures.Surgical teams are supported by standardized protocols and multidisciplinary planning. Each case is reviewed in advance, with robotic approaches selected based on clinical indication rather than availability of technology. Postoperative outcomes are monitored closely, with recovery and follow up forming part of the surgical pathway.Through this approach, robotics functions as an extension of surgical expertise rather than a standalone innovation. The focus remains on safety, accuracy, and continuity of care in complex surgical cases.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

