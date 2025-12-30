Dr. James Michael Williams Releases Chasing Demons: Reclaiming The Life They Stole

Cover of Chasing Demons: Reclaiming The Life They Stole

Part testimony, part battle plan for anyone ready to stop running and start fighting back.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "It was 3 AM, and I didn't recognize the person staring back at me."That's how Dr. James Michael Williams opens Chasing Demons: Reclaiming The Life They Stole, a raw blend of memoir and spiritual guidance."Running hadn't worked. Hiding hadn't worked," Williams recalls. "I knew I had two choices: keep running until they destroyed me, or turn around and face them head-on. That night, I stopped being prey and became the hunter."The book names what most people leave vague: Guilt, Greed, Envy, Selfishness, and Rejection. Five forces stealing peace, chaining readers to their past, and holding their future hostage."We cannot confront something we cannot name," says Williams. "When you name your demon, you're saying, 'I see you. I know you. And I'm no longer giving you permission to operate unseen.' Naming is an act of dominion."Williams draws a sharp line between "tracing," following blueprints others have drawn for your life, and "trusting" God's original design. He introduces the "AND" framework: shifting from "I was abused, but I'm stronger now" to "I was abused, AND I'm choosing to heal." The first erases the pain. The second honors both realities.For anyone trapped by guilt they can't shake or a past they can't outrun, Chasing Demons promises something hard and honest: that you can learn their names, their tactics, and how to fight back."There's a moment in every person's story where they stand at a crossroads. One path leads to victim. The other leads to survivor. The difference isn't in what happened. The difference is in what you do with what happened."Chasing Demons: Reclaiming The Life They Stole is now available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover.About the AuthorDr. James Michael Williams, DBA is an author, award-winning higher education administrator, educator, and inspirational voice for those who have wrestled with their own demons.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.