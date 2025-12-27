‘Selling with The Gaileys’ Airs Today on FOX Orlando as Ocala Ranks #2 Move-To City in the U.S.

The next episode explores equestrian estates, horse farms, luxury homes, and acreage for sale in Ocala as national relocation demand accelerates.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘ Selling with The Gaileys ’ airs today at 12:30 p.m. on FOX Orlando, spotlighting Ocala, Florida at a pivotal moment as it ranks #2 among the most popular move-to cities in the United States for 2025. The Ocala-focused episode follows the city’s top real estate agents through real transactions involving horse farms, luxury homes, and large-acreage properties as relocation demand accelerates nationwide.The broadcast aligns with shifting migration patterns highlighted in MoveBuddha’s 2025–2026 Migration Report . The study found that for every 100 people who moved out of Ocala, 309 people moved in—one of the strongest in-migration ratios in the country. Year-over-year inbound interest increased by 74 percent, signaling sustained demand rather than a short-term spike and positioning Ocala as a market to watch heading into 2026.These migration trends underscore why Ocala has emerged as one of the nation’s most closely watched real estate markets.‘Selling with The Gaileys’ new episode takes viewers deep into Ocala—widely recognized as the Horse Capital of the World—and into the community the Gailey family calls home. The show follows top-producing Ocala real estate agents through active transactions, many of whom are equestrians themselves, bringing firsthand expertise to the properties and lifestyle featured on screen.Viewers will see Ocala horse farms and luxury homes on expansive acreage, reflecting the equestrian lifestyle drawing buyers to the area. The episode highlights how demand for land and flexibility continues to shape buyer decisions and positions Ocala as a destination for equestrian and acreage-focused real estate.Market conditions further explain Ocala’s growing appeal beyond Central Florida. Analysts point to average home prices and the continued availability of affordable homes that remain accessible despite rising migration, supporting decisions around buying a home in Ocala.Demand remains strong among buyers seeking homes for sale with land, including families, retirees, and investors looking for space, privacy, and flexibility. Realtor.com data shows the Ocala market offers more than 1,000 land and lot listings, highlighting the availability of land for sale in Ocala. The area also features hundreds of homes on one acre or more, supporting continued interest in acreage in Ocala. This scale of land-based inventory is increasingly rare across Florida and positions Ocala as a leading market for equestrian properties and large-acreage homes.“What we’re seeing is intentional relocation,” said Rhonda Gailey , founder of Gailey Enterprises Real Estate. “Buyers are drawn to Ocala for its location and equestrian amenities like the World Equestrian Center, as well as the availability of acreage for sale and affordable home values—factors that make this lifestyle achievable in a way few Florida markets can.”That market perspective is central to the series, which continues to build momentum by blending real-time market insight, agent mentorship, and the realities of today’s competitive real estate transactions.‘Selling with The Gaileys’ is a Florida-based real estate and lifestyle series that spotlights the state’s most in-demand markets, exploring relocation trends, luxury homes, and the agents navigating real-world real estate transactions. Filmed throughout Florida and Georgia, including the Ocala and Jacksonville markets, the series blends market insight with agent mentorship to highlight the people, properties, and lifestyle factors shaping today’s competitive real estate landscape. Produced by Real Shows Network, the show continues to expand its reach by focusing on the most active real estate markets and the professionals behind them.Gailey Enterprises Real Estate is a locally rooted, woman-owned brokerage with offices in Ocala and Jacksonville and agents throughout Florida and Georgia. Founded by Rhonda Gailey, the firm is known for its agent training, performance coaching, and market expertise, specializing in luxury, equestrian, coastal, and relocation-focused real estate services.The Ocala episode of ‘Selling with The Gaileys’ airs today, December 27, at 12:30 p.m. on FOX Orlando, with live streaming available online.

