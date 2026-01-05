VeritasChain Standards Organization Publishes CAP v0.1 for Verifiable AI Provenance in Creative Industries

Logo of the VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a neutral standards body developing cryptographic audit and provenance frameworks for AI systems.

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a non-profit and vendor-neutral technical standards body, today announced the public release of CAP v0.1 (Content / Creative AI Profile), a new domain profile under the Verifiable AI Provenance (VAP) Framework.CAP is designed to address a growing structural gap in creative and content-driven industries: the lack of verifiable, tamper-evident evidence regarding how artificial intelligence systems are actually used in content workflows.■ Addressing AI’s Black Box Problem in Creative IndustriesAI technologies are already widely used across games, film, animation, publishing, music, education, and corporate communications. While AI adoption continues to accelerate, disputes related to intellectual property, consent, confidentiality, and attribution are increasingly difficult to investigate after the fact.In many cases, organizations are unable to reliably demonstrate:whether specific assets were ingested into AI systemswhether training or generation occurred with proper rights or consentwho executed AI workflows, under what role or authoritywhether confidential or pre-release materials were involvedCAP was created to address this evidentiary gap without attempting to prohibit or police AI usage.■ What CAP Is — and What It Is NotCAP is not a content moderation system, an AI usage ban, or an automated copyright enforcement mechanism.CAP does not judge creative quality, similarity, or legality.Instead, CAP defines a verifiable evidence layer for AI workflows so that, when disputes arise, facts can be examined using cryptographically verifiable records rather than post-hoc explanations.The specification focuses on recording AI lifecycle events such as:asset ingestion (INGEST)model training or fine-tuning (TRAIN)content generation (GEN)external output or delivery (EXPORT)Each event is recorded together with contextual information including rights basis, consent basis, confidentiality classification, user and role attribution, and tamper-evident integrity guarantees.■ Evidence-Based Accountability by DesignCAP adopts an evidence-based accountability approach aligned with the broader VAP framework. Rather than attempting real-time control or enforcement, CAP enables post-hoc verification by preserving cryptographically protected records of AI activity as it occurs.This design allows organizations to demonstrate both proof of use and negative proof—the ability to show that specific assets were not ingested, trained on, or referenced during a given period.Such capabilities are increasingly relevant for handling IP disputes, deepfake allegations, internal investigations, regulatory inquiries, and contractual audits across creative industries.■ Industry Scope and ApplicabilityCAP v0.1 is designed to be applicable across multiple content-driven sectors, including:game development and publishingfilm, animation, and streaming productionpublishing and editorial workflowsmusic production and rights managementadult content platforms and consent-sensitive environmentseducation, research, and professional trainingcorporate branding, web, and investor communicationsThe specification intentionally defines a minimal common denominator, while allowing industry-specific extensions to be developed in future iterations.■ Open, Non-Normative Draft ReleaseCAP v0.1 is released as a draft, non-normative specification intended to support discussion, experimentation, and real-world feedback. It does not constitute a regulatory proposal, recommendation, or interpretation, and it does not seek endorsement by regulators or public authorities.The specification is published under a Creative Commons license and is openly available to industry participants, researchers, auditors, and policy stakeholders.■ About VeritasChain Standards OrganizationVeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) is a non-profit, vendor-neutral technical standards body focused on cryptographically verifiable auditability, provenance, and accountability for AI-driven and algorithmic systems. VSO maintains the Verifiable AI Provenance (VAP) Framework and related domain profiles, including the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) for financial systems.■ AvailabilityCAP v0.1 (Content / Creative AI Profile) is publicly available at:

