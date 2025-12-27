‘COMEUP Global Media Awards 2025’ Concludes Successfully, Highlighting Startups Poised for Global Growth

Overseas media journalists from four countries and representatives of award-winning companies pose for a commemorative photo at the ‘COMEUP Global Media Awards 2025’ held on Thursday, December 5, at the Networking Lounge in COEX Hall B. Jon Stone, Editor-in-Chief of Innovation & Tech Today (U.S.), poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of award-winning companies at the COMEUP Global Media Awards 2025. Leo Thevenet, Editor of Le Café Du Geek, poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of award-winning companies at the COMEUP Global Media Awards 2025. Malaz Madani, Co-founder of Arageek, poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of award-winning companies at the COMEUP Global Media Awards 2025. Hoang Phuong Trang, Senior Editor of Vietnam Plus, poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of award-winning companies at the COMEUP Global Media Awards 2025.

GANGNAM-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global advanced technology and lifestyle media outlets have identified the most promising startups at COMEUP 2025, concluding the COMEUP Global Media Awards 2025, which evaluated 275 domestic and international startups participating in the event. The awards ceremony was held on Thursday, December 5, at the Networking Lounge in COEX Hall B, bringing together overseas media journalists and representatives of award-winning companies.Now in its seventh year, COMEUP is hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and overseen by the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development, with the Korea Startup Forum, the Korea Venture Business Association, and the Korea Venture Capital Association serving as co-organizers. Under the theme “Recode the Future,” COMEUP 2025 focused on how startups are reshaping the global industrial landscape through technological innovation and entrepreneurship.COMEUP 2025 marked its most significant international footprint to date, welcoming participants from 46 countries. Entrepreneurs, investors, large corporations, and government officials from Korea and abroad gathered at the event, engaging through exhibitions, conferences, IR sessions, open innovation programs, and global networking activities. The event also generated tangible outcomes, facilitating 3,447 investment and business matchings through online platform matching, pre-arranged one-on-one meetings, and on-site investor consultations.At the center of global attention was the COMEUP Global Media Awards 2025, in which overseas journalists from four countries selected outstanding startups based on technological capability, innovation, and global market potential. Each participating media outlet selected three companies and announced its “BEST OF THE TOP 3,” recognizing startups with strong prospects for international expansion.The global media panel consisted of Innovation & Tech Today from the United States, Le Café Du Geek from France, Arageek from the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam Plus from Vietnam. These outlets, each with extensive experience covering deep tech and emerging industries, conducted on-site evaluations throughout COMEUP 2025.Innovation & Tech Today selected Crosshub, led by CEO Jay Kim; bemyfriends, led by CEO Woo Seok Steve Seo; and KALMAN, led by CEO Jun-Ho Kim, highlighting their innovation in technology-driven lifestyle and platform-based business models.Le Café Du Geek recognized Team Monolith, jointly led by CEOs Justin Eom and Jonghyun Jeon; Softionics, led by CEO Sungsoo Lim; and NaviFra, led by CEO Joongtae Park, citing their advanced technological approaches and applicability in global markets.Arageek honored Patty, led by CEO Patrick Siook Rho; Lilycover, led by CEO SunHee Ahn; and Wellmatix, led by CEO Aich James Satyabrata, emphasizing originality and relevance to rapidly evolving consumer and technology trends in the Middle East and beyond.Vietnam Plus selected WellsCare, led by CEO SungWon Lee; UMTR, led by CEO Sungryul Park; and Riibotics, led by CEO Seungmin Baek, noting their strong potential in healthcare, mobility, and robotics sectors with cross-border scalability.The 12 startups selected as “BEST OF THE TOP 3” will receive dedicated coverage in each media outlet’s home country, a benefit expected to accelerate their global market entry, enhance international brand recognition, and open new business and investment opportunities.Reflecting COMEUP’s overarching vision, the theme “Recode the Future” underscores the belief that startups transcend industrial and national boundaries through technology and entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to the leading exhibition and awards program, COMEUP 2025 hosted related events, including the opening ceremony, OpenData X AI Challenge, and the Challenge! K-Startup 2025 Grand Final and the 2025 K-Startup Grand Challenge Demo Day further strengthen its role as a central platform in the global startup ecosystem.Through the successful conclusion of the COMEUP Global Media Awards 2025, COMEUP once again demonstrated its position as a gateway for innovative startups to connect with global media, investors, and partners—helping transform promising ideas into globally competitive businesses.

