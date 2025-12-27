‘Recode the Future’ - ‘COMEUP 2025’ Commences as the largest global startup festival in Korea on December 10–12 at COEX

Group Photo of participants at the opening ceremony Opening Day's Group Tour at Youth Startup Academy Columbia Pavilion Opening Day Group Tour at COMEUP 2025 Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, speaking at the opening day COMEUP 2025 Poster

Innovative startups, investors, SMEs worldwide engage in Conferences, exhibitions, biz-matching, IR, and open programs based on Techs and Entrepreneurship

GANGNAM-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) (Minister: Seong-suk Han) announced that ‘COMEUP 2025,’ the most significant global startup festival in Korea, officially opened on Wednesday, the 10th, at COEX, Seoul.‘COMEUP’ began in 2019 as a festival where stakeholders of the startup ecosystem—including innovative startups, investors, and global/large/mid-sized corporations from home and abroad—gather to exchange ideas and network.This year marks the 7th iteration of COMEUP 2025, held over three days from December 10 to 12th at COEX, Seoul, under the slogan “Recode the Future.” Diverse programs, including exhibitions, conferences, IR, and open innovation, will unfold based on the sub-themes of Tech, Global, and Entrepreneurship.1. Discussion on Cooperation in the AI Startup Sector with Saudi Arabia’s HUMAINBefore the opening ceremony on Wednesday morning, Minister Seong-suk Han held a meeting with Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia’s overarching AI company. HUMAIN was established by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in May 2025 to elevate Saudi Arabia to the status of an AI hub nation. The company is garnering international attention by pursuing large-scale investments across the entire AI value chain, including next-generation data centers, AI infrastructure, large language models, and cloud services.The meeting was arranged at the request of CEO Tareq Amin, who is participating as a keynote speaker at COMEUP 2025, to meet with the MSS Minister. HUMAIN has consistently sought opportunities to collaborate with Korean AI semiconductor and deep-tech startups and has shown a willingness to engage with the Korean startup ecosystem, including considering the establishment of a Korean office, ‘HUMAIN Korea.’Both sides exchanged wide-ranging views on the current status and future direction of cooperation. The MSS heard about HUMAIN’s cooperation activities with Korea in the AI sector and plans for ‘HUMAIN Korea,’ and discussed ways to vitalize AI venture and startup cooperation between the two countries, such as expanding the entry of Korean AI startups into the Saudi market. The Ministry also expressed gratitude for HUMAIN’s active participation in the ‘Support Program for SME and Startup Entry into the Middle East,’ a joint initiative between the MSS and the Saudi government this year*, and requested continued cooperation in the future.* Organized by the MSS in cooperation with the Saudi government to select and support Korean AI and deep-tech startups entering the Middle East market (HUMAIN participated as a selection evaluation institution)Meanwhile, the MSS recently published the “Guidebook for Entering Saudi Arabia” to assist SMEs and startups considering entry into the country. The guidebook includes an overview of the nation, the status of Korea-Saudi economic cooperation, precautions for market entry, and best practice case studies of companies that have successfully entered Saudi Arabia. It is available on the K-Startup website ( www.k-startup.go.kr ) and the Korea Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Corporation website ( www.kosmes.or.kr ).2. COMEUP 2025 Opening Ceremony and Key ProgramsA domestic innovative entrepreneur launched the opening ceremony on Wednesday morning. Luke Jinu Kim, CEO of LINER, an AI search engine service company selected as a Preliminary Unicorn this year, took the stage and delivered the message, “If AI predicts the future, startups recode the future,” through an AI-driven performance.This year’s COMEUP features startups from 46 foreign countries, with 275 domestic and international startups participating in the exhibition to showcase their innovative products and services. Seven countries, including Saudi Arabia and India, are operating national pavilions to promote their national startups and startup ecosystems.Key conference speakers include Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, the Saudi state-owned AI company, and Sunghyun Park, CEO of Rebellions Inc. Both delivered keynote speeches on ‘Recode the Future,’ the slogan of COMEUP 2025. CEO Tareq Amin emphasized the importance of AI in shaping the future, drawing on his extensive experience in Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation. CEO Park Sunghyun of Rebellions participated as a keynote speaker for the second consecutive year, sharing his journey as an entrepreneur redefining innovation.In addition, conferences on various themes will continue for three days, including ‘The Future of the App Ecosystem by Android and Google Play in the Age of AI,’ ‘Technology That Changes Society: Finding the Way Through the Climate Crisis,’ ‘Generation Z Chosen by Kakao and Toss (Born ’04, ’05, ’06),’ and ‘The Entrepreneur’s Life as Seen by Their Children.’The event is providing opportunities for promising startups to meet global investors by inviting a wide range of Global VCs, CVCs, and accelerators. A total of 35 international corporations and domestic large/mid-sized companies are also participating to exchange ideas and seek collaboration opportunities with startups. With plans for over 2,000 business matchings, the programs have been advanced to lead to tangible results for participating startups.Furthermore, investor booths and large/mid-sized corporate booths are being operated to allow startups to meet with these entities on-site without prior matching.Alongside the main COMEUP event, various concurrent events are taking place, including the ‘Awards Ceremony for Meritorious Individuals in Venture and Startup Promotion,’ which confers government awards on those who have contributed to the revitalization of ventures and startups. Particularly, the ‘OpenData X AI Challenge Opening Ceremony,’ which provides AI startups with demonstration opportunities, the ‘Challenge! K-Startup 2025 King of Kings Final,’ a joint startup competition by 10 ministries, and the ‘2025 K-Startup Grand Challenge Demo Day,’ which selects the year’s best foreign startup team, are offering even richer attractions.Minister Seong-suk Han commented, “I support the challenge of startups who are rewriting the future based on brilliant ideas and technology in this rapidly changing era, and I believe it is crucial to create opportunities for various entities in the startup ecosystem to communicate and interact for innovation. I hope COMEUP 2025 serves as an occasion to gather wisdom and plant the seeds of cooperation.”COMEUP 2025 is open to anyone interested in the startup ecosystem. Further details are available on the COMEUP website ( https://comeup.org ).

