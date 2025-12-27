Beat the Darkness and the Bills: Festive Lights Launches Expanded Range of Energy-Saving Outdoor Security Lights

Friends relaxing under warm outdoor string lights in a cozy backyard at night. Person adjusting an outdoor lamp post in front of a modern brick house at night. Small portable LED lantern mounted outside home at night. Wall-mounted outdoor lantern glowing on a brick house exterior at dusk.

LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter approaches and daylight hours shorten across the United Kingdom, Festive Lights has announced the launch of its expanded Security Lighting Collection, featuring one of the most comprehensive selections of outdoor security lights currently available to UK households. The new range has been developed in response to ongoing concerns relating to rising energy costs, seasonal security risks, and the desire for attractive, unobtrusive exterior lighting solutions.Established in 1999 and based in Lancashire, Festive Lights has grown from a specialist supplier of seasonal lighting into a trusted provider of year-round, energy efficient home security and outdoor illumination. The latest collection reflects a wider consumer shift towards mains-free security lights that are easy to install, cost-effective to run, and suitable for the demanding conditions of a British winter.The range brings together solar motion sensor UK technology, PIR garden lights, and battery powered solutions designed for use around driveways, gardens, entrances, sheds and outbuildings. All products operate without connection to mains electricity, allowing homeowners to improve visibility and security without increasing household energy consumption. Customers can explore the full solar offering via the Festive Lights Solar Lights category, which forms the foundation of the new collection.Addressing winter security concerns in the UKShorter days and extended periods of darkness are an unavoidable feature of British winters. In many parts of the country, sunset arrives shortly after 4 pm in December, leaving residential properties in darkness during peak evening hours. This seasonal shift has long been associated with increased concern around home security, particularly in areas with limited street lighting or long driveways.At the same time, households remain cautious about energy usage. Running traditional wired floodlights or halogen outdoor lamps throughout winter is increasingly viewed as inefficient and costly. Festive Lights has responded by prioritising energy efficient home security through motion activated lighting that delivers illumination only when it is required.The Security Lighting Collection focuses on winter proof solar lights and battery operated security lighting for sheds and shaded areas. By combining PIR technology with modern solar panels and efficient LEDs, the range is designed to operate reliably throughout the winter months while keeping ongoing costs to a minimum.Overview of the Security Lighting CollectionThe expanded range is structured around three core categories, each designed to suit different property styles, locations and installation requirements. These categories are heritage-inspired solar lighting, high-performance solar wall lights, and battery operated mains-free security lights.Heritage-inspired solar lightingFor homeowners living in period properties, conservation areas or traditional villages, the visual impact of outdoor security lights can be a significant consideration. Modern white plastic fittings or industrial-style floodlights can appear out of place against brickwork, stone facades or timber features.To address this, Festive Lights has expanded its Filament Effect Solar Range, which includes products such as the 2.1 metre Solar Filament Effect LED Security Lamp Post. This traditional garden lamp post solar design combines classic styling with modern technology.The lamp post reflects the appearance of historic gas lanterns, producing a warm, welcoming glow rather than harsh white light. Internally, the unit uses efficient solar panels and rechargeable batteries to deliver reliable performance. Movement detection triggers brighter illumination, making the lamp post suitable for both ambient lighting and driveway motion sensors.These products are designed for placement along driveways, garden paths and entrances, enhancing kerb appeal while supporting outdoor security. As part of the wider Solar Lights category, they demonstrate how heritage aesthetics can be combined with modern energy efficiency.High-performance solar wall lightsFor locations that require brighter, more functional illumination, such as side passages, rear patios or bin storage areas, the range includes a selection of high-performance solar wall lights.The Outdoor Solar Security Wall Light, measuring 34 centimetres in height, is a key model within this category. Producing up to 300 lumens, it offers light output comparable to wired alternatives while remaining fully mains-free.An integrated PIR sensor enables motion detection at distances of up to 12 metres, with a wide detection angle of approximately 120 degrees. This makes the unit effective as part of a perimeter lighting strategy, alerting occupants to movement before someone reaches the property.Using surface mounted device LED technology, the wall light provides efficient illumination with reduced energy consumption. Customers interested in solar powered outdoor security lights can find additional options and specifications within the Solar Lights section of the Festive Lights website.Battery operated lighting for shaded locationsNot all areas of a property receive sufficient daylight to support solar charging. North-facing walls, covered walkways, sheds and locations beneath dense foliage often require an alternative approach. To meet this need, Festive Lights has expanded its range of battery operated security lighting for sheds and other shaded areas.These mains-free security lights operate independently of both solar power and household wiring. Twin head battery operated spotlights are a notable example, featuring adjustable lamp heads that can be directed towards doors, paths or storage areas.Battery powered units are particularly suitable for sheds, garages, bin stores and temporary structures. They also provide flexibility for customers who wish to relocate their lighting or who are unable to install permanent fixtures. Replacement and compatible power sources can be found through the Festive Lights Batteries accessory page, supporting ongoing performance and convenience.Technology and performance considerationsThe performance of the Security Lighting Collection is underpinned by advances in three key areas: solar panel efficiency, PIR motion sensing and LED technology.Advances in solar panel efficiencyOlder solar lighting products often relied on amorphous panels that required prolonged direct sunlight to charge effectively. In the UK climate, this limited their usefulness during autumn and winter.The latest Festive Lights range uses polycrystalline and monocrystalline solar panels, which are capable of harvesting energy from daylight even under overcast conditions. While direct sunlight remains optimal, these panels continue to charge during typical British winter days.Internal power management systems regulate energy usage, ensuring that winter proof solar lights retain sufficient charge to operate motion sensors throughout the night. The use of PIR activation ensures that energy is conserved by avoiding continuous illumination.PIR motion sensing technologyPassive infrared sensors play a key role in the performance of PIR garden lights. Rather than detecting movement directly, these sensors respond to changes in heat within their detection area. This allows the system to identify moving heat sources while reducing activations caused by environmental factors such as wind or rain.The sensors used in the collection are calibrated to help minimise false triggers from debris, foliage movement and small animals. When motion is detected, the light activates for a preset period, typically between 30 and 60 seconds, before returning to standby mode.Security professionals widely recognise sudden illumination as an effective deterrent. By removing darkness and drawing attention to activity, motion activated lighting can help discourage unwanted behaviour. Driveway areas and side access points are particularly well suited to PIR lighting when fixtures are positioned and angled correctly.LED durability and coverageAll products in the range use surface mounted device LEDs. This design improves heat dissipation and supports a longer operational lifespan. SMD LEDs also provide broader light coverage, reducing shadowed areas around entrances and paths.This wider distribution of light enhances both visibility and security, supporting the overall aim of energy efficient home security without excessive brightness or energy use.DIY outdoor lighting installation without specialist tradesThe cost and complexity of installing wired outdoor lighting remains a barrier for many households. Traditional systems often require professional electricians, particularly where cabling must be routed through walls or underground.The entire Security Lighting Collection has been designed as a DIY outdoor lighting installation solution. All products are solar powered or battery operated, eliminating the need for mains wiring.Each unit is supplied with mounting brackets, fixings and clear instructions. Typical installation times are under ten minutes, requiring only basic tools. Detailed installation advice and best practice guidance are available through the Festive Lights Knowledge Centre , which provides step-by-step resources for customers.This approach also benefits renters and those in temporary accommodation, as mains-free security lights can be removed and reused without permanent alterations.Environmental considerations and reduced energy useAs households become more conscious of sustainability, outdoor lighting is increasingly scrutinised for its environmental impact. Lighting that operates continuously contributes to unnecessary energy use and light pollution.Motion activated solar and battery lighting limits illumination to moments when it is required. This reduces overall energy consumption and minimises disruption to neighbours and local wildlife.Festive Lights has also adopted lithium-ion rechargeable batteries in its solar products. These batteries offer longer service life and higher efficiency, reducing waste and the need for frequent replacements. Customers can source suitable replacements via the Batteries section of the website.Company background and customer supportFestive Lights has supplied lighting products to UK customers for more than 25 years. Originally established as a seasonal lighting specialist, the company now offers a wide range of decorative, functional and security lighting solutions.All outdoor security lights are supplied with a 12 month warranty. A UK-based customer support team is available to advise on product selection, placement and installation, ensuring customers can choose the most appropriate solar motion sensor UK or battery powered solution for their needs.Recommended placement and usageFestive Lights provides guidance to help customers maximise the effectiveness of their outdoor security lights:Driveways and entrances benefit from lamp posts and wall mounted lights that support driveway motion sensors and safe access.Side passages and rear access points are suitable locations for high-mounted PIR garden lights with wide detection ranges.Sheds, bin stores and shaded corners are best served by battery operated security lighting for sheds, where solar charging is not viable.Further placement guidance and diagrams are available in the Knowledge Centre.AvailabilityThe Security Lighting Collection is available now through the Festive Lights website. Customers can explore the full Solar Lights range online, alongside compatible accessories from the Batteries section. Free standard delivery is available on orders over £75 within Great Britain.About Festive Lights LtdFestive Lights Ltd is a UK-based lighting supplier headquartered in Lancashire. Founded in 1999, the company provides decorative and functional lighting for homes, gardens and events, with a focus on quality, efficiency and customer support.

