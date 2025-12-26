Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 26, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 26, 2025 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination, presence of rodent and avian contamination and insanitary conditions during the storage process. Company Name: Gold Star Distribution, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description All FDA-regulated products held at facility including drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, human food, and pet food

MINNEAPOLIS – December 26, 2025 —Gold Star Distribution, Inc. (Gold Star or “the Company”) is recalling all FDA regulated products listed in this press release due to the presence of rodent and avian contamination.

Persons handling or consuming the products could become seriously ill due to adulteration from pests, including rodents, birds and insects. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that the facility was operating under insanitary conditions, including the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held. These conditions create a significant risk that products held at the facility may have been contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms.

Products held under insanitary conditions may become contaminated through contact with contaminated surfaces or exposure to airborne particulates associated with animal waste. Exposure to contaminated products can pose serious health risks to consumers, including the potential for bacterial contamination, which may result in illness or infection, including Salmonella. There are numerous hazards associated with rodents including the potential presence of Salmonella. Use or consumption of affected products may present risk of illness due to the potential presence of Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant persons, persons with pre-existent pathology (e.g., patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy treatments, organ transplant recipient, etc.) and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Additionally, products contaminated with filth, rodent excreta, and rodent urine may cause illness in the animals that consume the food or humans that are in contact with the products. Rodents are the main reservoirs of Leptospira the bacteria that causes leptospirosis in humans and animals.

Contaminated medical devices may increase the risk of device-associated infections, drugs and foods may cause adverse health effects if ingested, and cosmetics applied to the skin or eyes may lead to skin irritation, infection, or other adverse reactions.

The recalled products were distributed to some or all of the following stores:

See Image Below

Products covered by this recall include all: drugs; medical devices; cosmetics; dietary supplements; and human and animal (pet) food products. The recall does not apply to products shipped directly to retail/convenience stores by the distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items. For a comprehensive list of affected products, please visit the FDA website at fda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers and retailers who purchased the affected products should destroy the products as soon as possible and verify such destruction by receipt provided to Gold Star at 1000 N. Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411. Products should not be shipped back to Gold Star under any circumstances. Gold Star will provide refunds upon request.

Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products. Customers with concerns about their pets who have eaten the recalled animal food products should contact their veterinarian.

If you have any questions, contact Gold Star at 612-617-9800, 7 days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Central Standard Time.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Additionally, the FDA’s SmartHub is designed to help the public navigate to the appropriate form or resources to report a problem with an FDA regulated human or animal product (e.g. defects in the quality or safety of a product, or labeling issue), adverse health experience (e.g. injury, illness, or death associated with a product), or facility issue (e.g. an FDA regulated facility issue such as a whistleblower report or sanitation issue).

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Full Gold Star Product List