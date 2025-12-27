Kura Brand Auction Launches U.S. B2B Auctions for Pre-Owned Authentic Luxury

New platform introduces biweekly B2B auctions of 2,000+ pre-owned authenticated designer items, with a waitlist for buyer approvals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kura Brand Auction today announced the launch of Kura Brand Auction, a U.S.-based B2B auction house dedicated to pre-owned, authentic designer luxury goods. Kura Brand Auction is a new venture from Luxe Supply Corporation, extending the organization’s sourcing and operational capabilities into a streamlined auction format designed for business buyers, from professional resale operators to larger retail and recommerce organizations.

At launch, Kura Brand Auction introduces a managed onboarding process with a waiting list, a dedicated focus on pre-owned designer luxury goods, and a biweekly auction schedule designed to scale to 3,000+ items per event.

Kura Brand Auction is designed to help businesses source inventory with greater consistency, transparency, and scale. Each event features a broad and rotating selection across core luxury categories, supported by standardized presentation and clear lot-level information to enable faster evaluation and more confident purchasing. Auctions will include handbags, small leather goods, and accessories from major designer luxury labels, with assortments designed to support a range of buyer needs, categories, and price points.

Backed by Luxe Supply Corporation’s global sourcing infrastructure, Kura Brand Auction is positioned to bridge supply from overseas to the U.S. through its Tokyo office while maintaining inventory operations in the United States, allowing buyers to purchase domestically without import or tariff exposure, and supporting faster fulfillment, reliable service, and a consistent biweekly auction cadence.

“Kura Brand Auction is built to support the reality of the resale economy, where businesses need dependable supply, speed, and trust,” said Cameron, Founder and CEO of Kura Brand Auction. “With the backing of Luxe Supply Corporation, we are launching a U.S.-based B2B auction house that brings structure and reliability to how pre-owned luxury inventory is sourced and acquired.”

Buyer approvals will be managed through a qualification process to maintain an efficient and credible auction environment as volume scales. Due to early demand, onboarding will be supported through a waiting list as new buyers are added in phases.

About Kura Brand Auction

Kura Brand Auction is a U.S.-based B2B auction house for pre-owned, authentic designer luxury goods. Backed by Luxe Supply Corporation, Kura hosts biweekly auctions and serves qualified business buyers across the United States.

