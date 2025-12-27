Poulan, GA (December 26, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged William Travis Yerby, age 36, of Poulan, GA, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony in connection to the death of George Christopher Cummings, age 45, of Poulan, GA.

The Poulan Police Department asked the GBI to assist with an investigation related to a shooting that occurred at about 8 p.m., on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at a home in the 200 block of Melanie Lane, Poulan, GA. Cummings was shot during an incident at the home. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The GBI arrested Yerby on December 25, 2025. He was booked by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office into the Dougherty County Jail.

An autopsy will be conducted on Cummings at the GBI Central Lab.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvesterat 229-777-2080 or the Poulan Police Department at 229-776-4096. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.