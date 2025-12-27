Influential Women Profiles Pamela Kaleal: Construction Project Manager at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

LONGVIEW, WA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Excellence in Healthcare Facility Design, Safety, and Community Well‑BeingPamela Kaleal, a seasoned Construction Project Manager at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington, has dedicated over 18 years to enhancing healthcare facilities through her leadership and expertise. With a strong educational background in human resources management from Washington State University, Pamela uniquely blends her understanding of personnel administration with a deep passion for construction projects that not only improve healthcare environments but also nurture community well-being.Throughout her career, Pamela has exemplified a commitment to professional growth and personal courage, believing in the importance of taking initiative and embracing challenges. Her integrity and determination have established her as a respected leader in her field. “I believe in fostering a culture of continuous improvement,” Pamela states. “By empowering my team and encouraging them to dream big, we can create spaces that are not only functional but also comforting for both patients and staff.”Her exceptional leadership has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by her recent recognition as Lead Project Manager for the ENR Regional Best Project 2024, awarded for the St. John Medical Center 8th Floor Renovation. This accomplishment underscores her dedication to precise project execution and thoughtful design, ensuring that every construction endeavor prioritizes safety, functionality, and the overall experience of healthcare users.Pamela attributes her success to the strong foundation built during her upbringing. Growing up in a large, loving family with guidance from her mother, grandparents, and extended relatives instilled in her the confidence to explore, make mistakes, and grow. She also credits the mentorship of strong professional women who believed in her when she needed it most. Today, Pamela feels called to do the same—guiding and inspiring those beginning their own professional journeys. The best career advice she has ever received, “fake it till you make it,” reflects her belief in perseverance, self-confidence, and learning through experience.As a Project Manager in healthcare construction, Pamela navigates numerous challenges, including financial constraints, maintaining patient safety, infection control, and coordinating facility operations during construction. She carefully phases projects to minimize disruptions and adheres to strict dust, noise, and air controls, understanding that healthcare construction is a specialized sector. Despite these challenges, Pamela sees significant opportunities due to rising healthcare demands and evolving care delivery models. Core to both her professional and personal life are the values of integrity, honesty, and kindness, which she has worked hard to instill in her three daughters, guiding them as they navigate their own paths with confidence and purpose.Above all, Pamela Kaleal is driven by a profound desire to contribute meaningfully to her workplace and community. Her long-standing tenure at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center not only reflects her expertise but also her unwavering dedication to serving others and creating a lasting positive impact.Learn More about Pamela Kaleal:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/pamela-kaleal Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

