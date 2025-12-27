Linda Grace Farley Recognized by Influential Women for Transforming Lives Through Holistic Coaching

ST. JOHNS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Cycles of Life Management & Consulting Services Empowers Individuals to Unlock Their Full PotentialSt. Johns, Florida – Linda Grace Farley, DTM, PDD, is a dedicated mentor, coach, and trainer transforming lives through her unique approach to personal and leadership development through the lens of Quantum Human Design and human potential. As the Founder of Cycles of Life Management & Consulting Services, Linda Grace specializes in integrating body, mind, and spirit modalities, helping individuals achieve harmony, growth, and self-mastery. Her holistic techniques empower clients to overcome self-imposed limitations, realign with their purpose, and embrace their full potential.Linda Grace’s journey into the realm of personal development began after a personal health crisis in 1986, which led her to seek alternatives beyond conventional medicine. This pivotal experience sparked her lifelong exploration of holistic and alternative approaches, ultimately guiding her to integrate these insights into her professional life. Over the past four decades, she has studied integrated wellness principles alongside renowned thought leaders such as Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Gregg Braden, Dr. Bruce Lipton, and Dr. Alberto Villoldo, among others.With an impressive background as a Global Technology and Technical Support Professional with IBM, where she spent 33 years in the Mainframe Division, Linda Grace has honed her leadership skills and technical expertise. Transitioning from technology to a focus on human potential, she has earned multiple certifications, including Elite Mentorship Trainer with Sage Academy, Conversational Intelligence (C-IQ) Coach, Certified Quantum Human Design Specialist, and End-of-Life Doula. These qualifications allow her to bring a deeply human and transformative perspective to her work, blending science, spirituality, and emotional intelligence to guide clients through meaningful personal and professional evolution.In 2013, Linda Grace founded Cycles of Life Management Services, dedicating her practice to empowering individuals through transformational coaching and healing modalities. Her passion for “connecting the dots” of human experience led her to study Human Design, which became a pivotal roadmap for her work, unifying her decades of exploration. By utilizing this system, she offers clients energetic insights combined with practical support, allowing them to navigate their paths with clarity and purpose.Linda Grace’s commitment to personal growth extends beyond her practice. In 2014, after receiving a Quantum Human Design reading from Dr. Karen Curry Parker, she joined Toastmasters International to refine her public speaking skills. Driven by a desire to advocate for the voiceless, she rapidly ascended through the organization’s ranks, eventually earning the title of Distinguished Toastmaster. This experience ignited her passion for coaching others to unlock their higher potential, leading to transformative breakthroughs.As a published author, workshop creator, and transformational speaker, Linda Grace inspires others to lead with authenticity and heart. Her workshops and coaching sessions create sacred spaces where growth, clarity, and purpose flourish.Beyond her professional achievements, Linda Grace actively contributes to her community as a grant reviewer for multiple nonprofit organizations. Her commitment to addressing poverty alleviation and community empowerment reflects her belief that every individual has the innate capacity to transform and lead from their highest self. She remains passionate about helping others navigate the cycles of life with awareness, compassion, and balance.Linda Grace Farley’s holistic approach to coaching and leadership development is not only transformative but also deeply empowering. Her background in Elite Mentorship Training, combined with her expertise in Quantum Human Design, equips her with a unique approach to unlocking human potential and facilitating meaningful change. Whether leading a coaching session, guiding clients through profound transitions, or facilitating breakthroughs through her holistic methods, Linda Grace creates a sacred space where growth and self-discovery thrive.Learn More about Linda Grace Farley:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/linda-farley or through her website, https://cyclesoflifemanagementservices.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.