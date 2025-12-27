Alejandro R Hernandez

ARH Global Advisors Expands Probate & Trust Real Estate Advisory Services to Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors has expanded its Probate & Trust Real Estate Advisory services to serve executors, trustees, and fiduciaries responsible for estate property in Newport Beach and coastal Orange County.The expansion reflects increasing demand for fiduciary-focused, advisory-first real estate guidance in high-value coastal estates, where property decisions often carry significant legal, financial, and beneficiary implications.Rather than operating as a traditional real estate brokerage, ARH Global Advisors provides strategic real estate advisory services designed to support fiduciary decision-making, valuation defensibility, and risk management throughout probate and trust administration.“Estate real property in coastal Orange County often requires judgment, documentation, and coordination beyond a standard transaction,” said Alejandro R. Hernandez, founder of ARH Global Advisors. “Our role is to help fiduciaries make informed, defensible decisions—whether that involves valuation analysis, sale timing, or oversight of the disposition process.”The Orange County expansion complements ARH Global Advisors’ established advisory work in Los Angeles and Manhattan and focuses specifically on:Executor and trustee real estate advisoryEstate property valuation guidanceProbate and trust sale oversightLuxury and coastal estate property strategyServices are delivered in collaboration with trust and estate attorneys, professional fiduciaries, and wealth advisors, with clear role boundaries and an emphasis on discretion.ARH Global Advisors now advises fiduciaries handling estate property throughout Newport Beach and coastal Orange County, providing a structured advisory resource for complex, high-value estate matters.

