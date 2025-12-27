Rhythm City Casino Resort Lita Ford is Coming to Rhythm City Casino Resort

Lita Ford is Coming to Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on January 23, 2026 at 8 PM!

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythm City Casino ResortEnjoy Lita Ford in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 8 PM! Tickets are available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $10, $15, $25, $35, and $40 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets are on sale now!Lita Ford’s trailblazing career began in 1976 as the lead guitarist of the groundbreaking all-girl punk rock band, The Runaways, whose hard rock/punk edge spawned cult classics like “Cherry Bomb”, “Wasted” and “Queens of Noise”. Additionally, the band contributed a great Slade cover to the annals of rock with their rendition of “Mama We’re All Crazy Now”.After The Runaways broke up in 1979, Lita had to reinvent herself. She launched her solo career in 1983 with Out for Blood, establishing herself as the premier female force in hard rock and heavy metal. Her follow-up album, Dancin’ on the Edge (1984), earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and produced her hit, “Gotta Let Go.” By 1988, she had become a household name upon the release of her multi-platinum, self-titled album, LITAXX. This huge album was produced by Mike Chapman (The Sweet, Tina Turner, Pat Benatar and featured the chart-toppers “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Close My Eyes Forever” (a duet with the late Ozzy Osbourne), the latter spending 25 weeks on the Billboard Top 10; a first ever top 10 for Ozzy.Now more active than ever, Lita Ford is extensively touring across the United States and Europe. In addition to her relentless tour schedule, Lita is set to release a highly anticipated new album in 2026 which promises to deliver the fierce energy and signature guitar work fans around the world have come to love. With a legacy that spans nearly five decades, Lita Ford continues to inspire generations of musicians—solidifying even more, her place as an icon, pioneer, and true Queen of Rock.𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦. 𝘉𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.