Drew Lynch is Coming to Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythm City Casino Resort Drew Lynch is coming to Rhythm City Casino on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8 PM! Tickets are available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $10, $20, $30, $40, and $50 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort).Comedian and actor Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent (NBC), where he finished in second place. Since then, Drew has amassed millions of followers on social media while touring the world nonstop to sold out audiences. In February 2023, Drew released his second special ‘And These Are Jokes’ which is catching steam all over the internet. He also appeared in a recurring role in the final season of IFC’s hit series Maron as well as TBS’ Conan. A favorite on the podcast circuit, Drew has made multiple appearances on some of the most downloaded shows, giving his unique take on everything from pop culture to news headlines to the life of a traveling comic.𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦. 𝘉𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.

