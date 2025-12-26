Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4011497 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox and Trooper Nathan Rode STATION: St. Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 DATE/TIME: 12/26/2025, at approximately 1517 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, Vermont VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR) ACCUSED: Andy Dwyer AGE: 38 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT. SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 26, 2025, at approximately 1517 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the Town of St Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers were advised of and subsequently observed , operator Andy Dwyer (38), to be in violation of his conditions of release. Dwyer had was subsequently placed under arrest. Dwyer was transported to the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Dwyer was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/29/2025 at 1230 hours and was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex and held on 500 dollar bail. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2025 at 1230 hours COURT: Caledonia County LODGED: YES BAIL: $500 MUGSHOT: Included *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







