Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4011497

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox and Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2025, at approximately 1517 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR)

 

ACCUSED: Andy Dwyer                                            

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 26, 2025, at approximately 1517 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the Town of St Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers were advised of and subsequently observed , operator Andy Dwyer (38), to be in violation of his conditions of release.  Dwyer had was subsequently placed under arrest. Dwyer was transported to the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Dwyer was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/29/2025 at 1230 hours and was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex and held on 500 dollar bail.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2025 at 1230 hours    

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: YES

BAIL: $500

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.




