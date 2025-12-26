St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A4011497

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode and Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2025, at approximately 1517 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR)

ACCUSED: Amber Wood

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 26, 2025, at approximately 1517 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the Town of St Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers were advised of and subsequently observed , passenger Amber Wood (30), to be in violation of her conditions of release. Wood had was subsequently placed under arrest. Wood was transported to the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Wood was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/29/2025 at 1230 hours and was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex and held on 200 dollar bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: YES

BAIL: $200

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

