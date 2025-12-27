Disparti Law Files Lawsuit Following Fatal Construction Accident in Joliet

Disparti Law has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of a union ironworker who tragically lost his life while working at a construction site in Joliet, IL.

PLAINFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disparti Law Group has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of a union ironworker who tragically lost his life while working at a construction site in Joliet, Illinois. The fatal incident occurred on December 15, 2025 at the future home of Boulevard Place - a Costco-anchored retail development located on the northwest side of the I-55 and US Route 30 interchange.The lawsuit seeks accountability for what the family alleges were preventable safety failures that led to the ironworker’s death.Construction work is inherently dangerous, but workers have the right to expect that proper safety protocols, training, and oversight will be in place. According to the complaint, Thomas “Tom” Kircher, an ironworker and member of Ironworkers #444, was performing job-related duties when the incident occurred. Emergency responders were called to the scene, but the worker ultimately succumbed to his injuries.Kircher is survived by two sons, Alexander and Joseph Kircher, for whom the loss is devastating — emotionally and financially. In addition to the immeasurable personal grief, families often face sudden uncertainty about income, benefits, and long-term stability.Illinois law provides important protections for construction workers and their families. When a workplace death occurs, surviving family members have the right to pursue legal claims beyond workers’ compensation, particularly when negligence by third parties is involved.“We have filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of fallen ironworker, Tom Kircher. We are awaiting the results of the OSHA investigation which is currently active,” said Larry Disparti, Founder of Disparti Law Group, “and we will aggressively fight for Tom’s family and for safer worksites.”At Disparti Law Group, we believe that no family should have to navigate these complex legal issues alone while grieving the loss of a loved one. Our attorneys are committed to standing with working families and union members to ensure their voices are heard.Disparti Law Group has a long history of representing injured workers and families impacted by workplace tragedies. We are proud to advocate for accountability, safer job sites, and justice for those harmed due to preventable failures.As this case moves forward, we remain focused on honoring the memory of the worker by pursuing answers and accountability through the legal system.If you or someone you love has been injured — or worse — on a construction site, you do not have to face the aftermath alone. Our team is here to help you understand your rights and explore your legal options.Case Number: 2025LA001169Filed with Will County Circuit Clerk | Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, State of Illinois | Filed 12/18/2025 3:43PM

