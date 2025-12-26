Sky Support AI Launches on Microsoft Marketplace to Modernize Airport Digital Experience

Sky Support AI is an Azure-native AI platform delivering intelligent airport concierge and indoor navigation experiences for enterprises.

AI-powered airport concierge and indoor navigation platform now available for enterprise procurement via Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Sky Support AI was built to help airports and airlines modernize passenger experiences while maintaining enterprise-grade security and scalability.” — Matthew Listach, Founder & CEO, Sky Support AI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sky Support AI , an AI-powered airport concierge and indoor navigation platform, today announced the availability of its solution on Microsoft Marketplace , enabling airlines, airports, and enterprise travel platforms to procure and deploy the platform directly through Microsoft Azure.Sky Support AI delivers an intelligent, multilingual digital concierge and indoor navigation experience designed to enhance passenger satisfaction, reduce operational friction, and support enterprise digital transformation initiatives across complex airport environments. Built natively on Azure, the platform combines AI-powered guidance, real-time assistance, and location-aware navigation to help travelers move efficiently through airports while enabling operators to improve service delivery and operational visibility.Airports and airlines continue to face increasing pressure to modernize traveler experiences while managing large, complex physical environments and high passenger volumes. Sky Support AI addresses these challenges by providing a scalable, cloud-native solution that can be deployed quickly while integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise systems.With availability on Microsoft Marketplace, organizations can simplify procurement, leverage existing Azure investments, and deploy Sky Support AI within their own cloud environments while maintaining enterprise-grade security, scalability, and governance.“Launching on Microsoft Marketplace is a major milestone for Sky Support AI,” said Matthew Listach, Founder and CEO of Sky Support AI. “Airports and airlines are under increasing pressure to modernize the passenger experience while operating within highly complex environments. Our platform is designed to help enterprises deploy AI-native digital concierge and navigation capabilities quickly and securely, and Marketplace availability makes adoption significantly easier for enterprise customers.”Sky Support AI is designed for organizations seeking to modernize airport operations and traveler engagement through:-AI-powered digital concierge and traveler assistance-Indoor navigation and wayfinding across complex terminal layouts-Azure-native architecture built for enterprise security and scalability-Marketplace-based procurement and subscription managementThe solution is now available for subscription through Microsoft Marketplace.Microsoft Marketplace:To learn more about Sky Support AI and its enterprise airport technology platform, visit:About Sky Support AISky Support AI is an enterprise AI platform focused on transforming the airport and travel experience through intelligent digital concierge and indoor navigation technology. Built on Microsoft Azure, Sky Support AI enables airlines, airports, and travel platforms to deliver personalized, real-time assistance to travelers while improving operational efficiency, scalability, and service consistency.

