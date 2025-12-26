Party Is Obliged to Adhere to Court Rule, Not Be Misguided by Judge’s Statement—Ninth Circuit

A District Court judge’s statement in a wrongful death case that a defendant’s bid for a judgment as a matter of law could be made “at the end of the case” does not excuse the County of San Bernardino’s noncompliance with a court rule saying that any such motion must be made “before the case is submitted to the jury,” the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has declared.

