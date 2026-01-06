2026 Tapestry of Black Voices Awards

A Juneteenth Virtual Celebration Continuing a National Platform for Community Storytelling

The 2026 Tapestry of Black Voices Awards continues this work by uplifting even more conversations rooted in Black lived experiences.” — Lana Reid

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful 2025 awards season, Conversations in Color announces the 2026 Tapestry of Black Voices Awards , a Juneteenth-centered virtual awards experience returning to uplift everyday voices and stories from Black communities across the United States.Now entering its next chapter, the 2026 Tapestry of Black Voices Awards builds on the foundation established in 2025 by continuing to spotlight authentic, community-rooted conversations that reflect Black history, culture, and collective progress.Entries for the 2026 awards will be accepted May 1–30, 2026. The free, virtual awards livestream will premiere on Juneteenth 2026.“The response to the inaugural awards affirmed how powerful everyday storytelling within Black communities can be,” said Lana Reid , Founder of Conversations in Color. “The 2026 Tapestry of Black Voices Awards continues this work by uplifting even more conversations rooted in Black lived experiences.”A Community-Centered Awards ExperienceThe Tapestry of Black Voices Awards is rooted in local voices rather than celebrity. Community members submit short, recorded conversations ranging from two to seven minutes, making participation accessible to storytellers across a range of lived experiences. Each submission is reviewed by a panel of judges for creativity, authenticity, and community impact.The 2026 award categories include:-HBCU and BSU Conversations-Black-Owned Brilliance-Our Future: Gen Z Speaks-Community Conversations-Generational Wealth and Wellness-It’s Good to Be Black-The Gumbo PotFinalists and category winners are honored during the Juneteenth livestream and become part of an ongoing network of storytellers and community ambassadors connected through Conversations in Color.Partnerships and Community EngagementThe 2026 Tapestry of Black Voices Awards continues to be supported through mission-aligned partnerships and sponsorships. Community partners participate through outreach, engagement, and shared purpose at no cost. Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations seeking expanded visibility and event recognition.The initiative also offers opportunities for students and young adults to serve as Social Media Brand Ambassadors, gaining hands-on experience in storytelling, digital engagement, and cultural advocacy.About Conversations in ColorConversations in Color is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) grassroots organization committed to uplifting Black voices through meaningful dialogue and community-centered storytelling. Through virtual events, digital content, and collaborative partnerships, the organization creates spaces where everyday stories are honored, preserved, and shared.Learn MoreTo learn more about the 2026 Tapestry of Black Voices Awards, submit a conversation, or explore partnership opportunities, visit:

