Smartstage Marks 50 Years of Las Vegas Stage Rental Leadership with Unmatched Local Expertise

2025 ACT Expo - Smartstage sets the stage for another excellent tradeshow and exhibit Smartstage's portable modular staging provides clients with innovative viewing platforms for tradeshow audiences Smartstage raised viewing platforms provide outstanding audience engagement at ACT Expo Smartstage worked with ACT Expo clients to design the ultimate raised gantry platform for audiences using off-the-shelf components in unique ways Yamaha leverages Smartstage portable modular staging components to highlight its latest high-performance engineering

From venues on the Strip to the Las Vegas Convention Center, Smartstage’s real-world experience continues to define precision in event production.

Experience isn’t a slogan. Knowing every back hallway, elevator, loading corridor, regulation, and scheduling window in this city is what keeps shows on time, audiences impressed, and budgets intact.” — Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the recent installation at ACT Expo 2025 , Las Vegas-headquartered Smartstage again demonstrated the team’s focus on precision and adaptability that have made it an experienced, industry standards-setting staging provider in Las Vegas for over half a century. The Las Vegas-based manufacturer and stage rental company continues to lead with practical, venue-specific knowledge refined across decades of productions throughout the region.With fifty years of continuous operations, Smartstage’s Las Vegas-based team has worked in nearly every major Las Vegas venue, mastering access logistics, union and venue-specific compliance requirements, as well as time-sensitive and brand-aware client installations that define large-scale live events.“In this business, experience isn’t a slogan... it’s your brand’s insurance policy,” said Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage. “Knowing every back hallway, elevator, loading corridor, regulation, and scheduling window in this city is what keeps shows on time, audiences impressed, and budgets intact. When it comes to stage rental, Las Vegas requires you to be on your game from day one.”As event demand surges heading toward CES 2026 , Smartstage’s local event staging solutions and field-tested design standards give production managers a reliable partner in the city’s busiest season. Each project benefits from hands-on oversight, responsive same-day support, and the efficiency of in-house manufacturing design... all under one roof and headquartered in Las Vegas.Smartstage’s track record includes decades of collaborations with brands such as Google, UFC, Amazon, and Honda, underscoring its reputation for reliability and consistency across global and regional events alike. For more information on the Las Vegas staging company and Smartstage’s capabilities, visit https://www.smartstage.com/act-expo-in-las-vegas-showcases-clean-vehicles -and-display-innovationsAbout Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

