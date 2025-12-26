DiedinHouse.com Expands Worldwide, Adds Hotel Searches, and Now Includes Detailed Property Dossiers in Every Report

DiedinHouse.com expands to the UK, Ireland, Canada, and Australia, adding hotel, commercial property, and enhanced dossier reporting to its platform.

People deserve to know what happened at an address before they move in, invest, or even stay overnight.” — Roy Condrey, founder of DiedinHouse.com

CHAPIN, SC, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapin, SC — DiedinHouse.com, the first online platform that helps users discover verified historical events tied to properties, has expanded its service to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Australia. This marks the company’s first international expansion beyond the United States and includes new functionality that allows users to search hotels, public buildings, and other commercial properties in addition to residential addresses.“By expanding globally, adding hotel and commercial searches, and enhancing our reports with rich dossier details, we’re helping more people make fully informed decisions worldwide.” said Roy Condrey, founder of DiedinHouse.com.Founded in 2013, DiedinHouse.com has become a trusted source for uncovering information often omitted from real estate listings or rental agreements. The platform aggregates records that may include deaths, crimes, reported hauntings, past drug-related activity, hoarding cases, fires, and other events that could stigmatize a property. These insights empower users to make informed decisions before buying, renting, booking a stay, or visiting a place.Beyond expanding its global reach, DiedinHouse.com has also enhanced its automated research system to uncover a wider range of records, including deaths, crimes, reported hauntings, fires, hoarding cases, and past drug-related activity, all of which may impact a property’s history, value, and public perception. This data expansion improves accuracy and adds value for users in every region the company serves.In addition to this global rollout, every DiedinHouse.com report now includes a comprehensive Property Dossier that provides deep insights to help customers understand both the historical context and key factual details about a property.“We’ve seen tremendous interest not just from homebuyers and renters, but also from travelers, real estate professionals, and the paranormal community,” added Condrey.What’s New — Property Dossiers Included in Every ReportEvery DiedinHouse.com search now delivers a Property Dossier, a structured document that compiles multiple layers of information into a single, easy-to-read format. These dossiers may include:• Introductory Summary — Brief overview of the property type, year built, general description, and notable historical events tied to the address.• Core Property Information — Verified public data on living area, bedrooms, year constructed, and physical attributes.• Historical Market & Financial Data — Sales history, tax and assessment data, and estimated market trends where available.• Stigmatizing Event Information — Deaths, crime, fire incidents, meth/lab activity, sex offender proximity, and other potential red flags.• Neighborhood & Lifestyle Insights — Local context such as nearby amenities, school districts, cemetery proximity, and community features.• Data Gaps & Due Diligence Guidance — Notes on missing data and recommended next steps for buyers, renters, investors, or travelers.These features make DiedinHouse.com’s reports more comprehensive and actionable, turning it into a one-stop resource for both factual property history and broader real estate context.This dossier elevates the value of each report by combining historical events, public records, and practical property context into one comprehensive snapshot.With this new international availability and enhanced report depth, DiedinHouse.com expects to reach millions of users who want to learn more about the histories of the places they live in, stay at, or visit.________________________________________About DiedinHouse.comFounded in 2013, DiedinHouse.com is a U.S.-based property search platform that provides verified historical and stigmatizing event data tied to residential and commercial properties. The site helps users uncover critical information that may influence a property’s value, desirability, or risk. DiedinHouse.com serves thousands of users annually and has been featured in major media outlets for its innovative approach to real estate transparency and data-driven property insights.

