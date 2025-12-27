Property Experts Warn of ‘Compliance Cliff Edge’ as 2026 Legislative Deadlines Loom; GoQik.com Unveils AI-Driven Roadmap

Real Estate Roadmap for 2026 with AI for Real Estate Industry UK GoQik Logo

As the British economy navigates a period of uncertainty, the UK real estate industry is approaching a critical regulatory crossroads.

The era of 'recommendations' in property compliance is over. From changes in business rates to the total abolition of Section 21 evictions, the regulatory environment is moving toward strict mandates.” — D. Kadikar - Founder & CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the British economy navigates a period of uncertainty, the UK real estate industry is approaching a critical regulatory crossroads. D. Kadikar, CEO of GoQik.com, is warning estate agents and property owners that 2026 will serve as the final "staging post" before a wave of hard enforcement and major 2027 deadlines reshape the legal landscape.Top 5 Legislative Risks for 2026:1. The 2026 Business Rates RevaluationEffective April 1, 2026, new business rates based on April 2024 rental values take effect. Assets with a Rateable Value (RV) over £500,000 face a higher multiplier for Business Rates payable.• Your Strategy: Check your revised Rateable Valuations and request revaluations and file appeals if required. Owners should utilize integrated portfolio overview to identify assets at risk of "cliff edges" before tax bands shift.2. The EPC ‘Compliance Window’ (2026–2030)All Residential Properties in England & Wales should have minimum rating EPC C from 2028 for new tenancies, rising to all tenancies by 2030 (currently E).All leased commercial properties in England & Wales must have a valid EPC by April 2025 and phased increase to EPC C by 2027/2028, with a potential target of EPC B by 2030With Band C becoming a requirement by 2027, the government is expected to introduce "compliance windows" in late 2026.• Your Strategy: If you do not have a strategy in place for your property portfolio, GoQik’s automated compliance hub can alert you to take action for "D" and "E" rated assets, allowing for proactive retrofitting before contractor costs spike. Start planning improvements to insulation, double glazing windows, heating systems, and lighting. Obtain an updated EPC to understand your property's current performance, which will help in mitigating huge expenses.3. Renters’ Rights Act 2025: Phase 1 & 2The Renters' Rights Act 2025 introduces a number of significant reforms for landlords, agents, and tenants. By May 1, 2026, Section 21 "no-fault" evictions will be abolished in England and rent increases will be limited to once per year via the Section 13 process.• Your Strategy: High-quality tenant referencing and appropriately standardized contracts will be important. Digital AST templates taking care of these requirements will be important to mitigate your risks and will become the primary defence for landlords.4. Making Tax Digital (MTD) for LandlordsStarting April 2026, landlords with income over £50,000 must use compatible software for quarterly HMRC submissions.• Your Strategy: GoQik’s AI Accounts Wizard automates this transition, allowing landlords to manage invoices, track ROI, and sync with HMRC-compliant digital records seamlessly. You can even invite your accountant to join your team to check transactions periodically.5. Building Safety Levy & ‘Second Staircase’ MandateThe Building Safety Levy (BSL) in England starts October 1, 2026, charging developers for new homes to fund building safety repairs. September 30, 2026, is the deadline for high-rise residential projects (18m+) to include two escape staircases, alongside the implementation of the Building Safety Levy.• Your Strategy: Developers should implement proper document management system to ensure all planning applications are "sufficiently progressed" to avoid losing saleable floor area or paying excessive building safety levy.About GoQik.comGoQik.com is a premier AI-powered PropTech platform designed to revolutionize how property is marketed, managed, and accounted for in the UK. Founded by a team with over 15 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate, GoQik provides an integrated ecosystem where landlords, estate agents, and service providers collaborate. The platform features an AI-powered transaction wizard, automated compliance alerts for EPCs and safety checks, and a comprehensive marketplace for property listings. GoQik’s mission is to simplify the property investment experience and maximize ROI through digital innovation.About D. KadikarD. Kadikar is the Founder and CEO of GoQik.com. With an extensive background in buying, marketing, and managing diverse property portfolios. He launched GoQik to address the specific pain points faced by modern property owners. Under his leadership, the platform has become a vital tool for landlords and agents seeking to automate compliance and navigate the increasingly complex UK legislative landscape.Notes to Editors:• GoQik Availability: The platform offers a "Free Listing" tier for estate agents and property owners, aiming to democratize access to professional marketing and management tools.• AI Integration: GoQik utilizes deep learning for its accounting module, allowing users without accounting experience to manage professional-grade financial records.• Compliance Hub: The platform’s automated alert system covers EPC, EICR, Gas Safety, and Insurance renewals.• Media Interviews: D. Kadikar is available for commentary on UK property legislation and the future of PropTech.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.