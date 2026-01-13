F-L-O, RENTAL12’s in-house AI assistant, provides structured information while all guest communication and decisions remain fully human. The team behind RENTAL12 and AZULIS - Floriana and Kristina Screenshot of the RENTAL12 website showing structured, transparent information about owner-operated apartments in Sardinia.

OLBIA, SASSARI, ITALY, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RENTAL12 has introduced F-L-O, an in-house AI assistant developed to support clarity, consistency, and access to verified information across its owner-operated hospitality ecosystem in Sardinia.F-L-O operates at the root level of RENTAL12’s digital infrastructure. It has read access to the company’s full website ecosystem and verified internal content, enabling it to respond to a wide range of questions related to RENTAL12 properties, policies, and services, as well as practical information about Olbia and the surrounding area.In addition, F-L-O can reference editorial content from sardinia.blog , RENTAL12’s independent travel and destination guide. This allows the assistant to provide structured, location-specific information such as suggested itineraries, neighborhood context, seasonal considerations, and practical guidance for exploring Sardinia, based on curated and experience-driven sources rather than generic material.The assistant is designed to provide accurate, source-based information, not marketing messages. It does not speculate or improvise, and it does not replace human judgment. Its role is to make verified information easier to access and easier to understand.The introduction of F-L-O follows RENTAL12’s broader investment in digital transparency and machine-readable infrastructure. In December 2025, the company launched a fully LLM-optimized website and multi-site ecosystem built on structured data, entity-based content, and clearly defined trust signals. That initiative focused on ensuring that what guests, platforms, and modern search systems read online accurately reflects real ownership, availability, policies, and guest experience.Further information on that foundation is available here:F-L-O builds directly on this framework. By sitting at the root of the ecosystem and referencing verified internal sources alongside curated editorial content, it supports consistent answers across topics ranging from apartment features to local logistics and destination guidance.While F-L-O can assist guests with information and orientation, all internal communication and all final guest communication remain fully human. Guest interaction, decision-making, and responsibility continue to be handled directly by the RENTAL12 team, led by Floriana, Kristina, and Bobby. The AI assistant does not send autonomous messages, make commitments, or replace personal contact.“Technology should help people understand things more clearly, not remove responsibility,” says Floriana, co-founder of RENTAL12. “F-L-O gives access to information, but our guests always speak with real people when it matters.”This approach reflects RENTAL12’s broader operational model. All properties are owner-operated and maintained by an in-house team, without subletting or third-party property management. Digital tools are used to support consistency and accuracy, while accountability remains human.RENTAL12 views F-L-O as part of a long-term strategy focused on trust, transparency, and sustainability rather than short-term efficiency gains. By combining structured digital systems with direct human oversight, the company aims to maintain reliable standards as its portfolio evolves.The introduction of F-L-O aligns with outcomes already visible in guest feedback and platform performance. In early 2025, RENTAL12 was recognized with the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2025 and confirmed its continued Airbnb Superhost status, reflecting sustained guest satisfaction across multiple years and platforms.Looking ahead, RENTAL12 plans to continue refining both its digital infrastructure and its on-site operations throughout 2025 and beyond, with a focus on clarity, reliability, and long-term guest trust.

