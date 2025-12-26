VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on Veteran mortality, weight loss and heart failure

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research findings on Veteran mortality, weight loss and heart failure.

Lower mortality rates for service members and Veterans, but suicide risk remains high

VA and Naval Health Research Center researchers found Veterans and service members had lower risk of death from natural causes, accidents and homicides than the general population. However, Women Veterans and service members were 65% more likely to die by suicide than women in the general population, and their use of firearms in suicide deaths was almost 300% times greater. Males Veterans’ rate of suicide was slightly lower than in the general population, though the use of firearms was 33% higher. As part of the Millennium Cohort Study, the researchers examined data on more than 200,000 Veterans and service members from between 2001 and 2018, about 3,000 of whom had died. The findings demonstrate the need for continued focus on lethal means safety related to firearms, especially for Women Veterans. View the full study from “BMC Public Health.”

Semaglutide effective for weight loss

Eastern Colorado VA researchers found that Veterans who were prescribed semaglutide, a GLP-1 inhibitor, in a VA weight management clinic had an average of 10% weight loss and improvements in body mass index, blood pressure, “bad” cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar after one year.

Researchers retrospectively followed 201 Veterans prescribed semaglutide specifically for weight loss rather than for diabetes or other medical conditions, and who were also provided nutritional counseling and a weight-loss program that included exercise and physical health practices. In addition to measurable health improvements, the Veterans also reported improvements in their overall quality of life. The findings demonstrate the effectiveness of GLP-1 inhibitors in a VA weight management program, suggesting the medications could be an effective addition to obesity and cardiovascular disease treatments. View the full study from the “Journal of General Internal Medicine.”

Magnesium supplements improve heart failure outcomes

VA researchers from Washington, D.C., and Providence, Rhode Island, demonstrated taking over-the-counter magnesium supplements was associated with a 19% reduced risk of hospitalization or death in Veterans with heart failure. The study examined the electronic health records of almost 20,000 Veterans newly diagnosed with heart failure, half of whom showed documented use of magnesium supplements, and it followed the patients for five years.

Magnesium is important for maintaining normal heart rhythm, and people with heart failure are at increased risk of magnesium deficiency. The benefits of magnesium supplementation were especially pronounced for those aged 80 or older and those with sustained magnesium use. The results suggest over-the-counter magnesium supplements could be a low-cost way to improve the health of people with heart failure. View the full study from the journal “Nutrients.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.