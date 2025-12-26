VetComm Closes Out 2025 by Surpassing 25,000 Veterans Helped and $10 Billion in Lifetime VA Disability Income Secured

Stop Waiting. Start Rating

Every number represents a real veteran, a real family, and real financial stability that can change lives for generations” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm , an organization dedicated to helping veterans understand and navigate the Department of Veterans Affairs disability claims process, is closing out 2025 with a major milestone: assisting more than 25,000 veterans in securing over $10 billion in lifetime VA disability income.This achievement marks a defining moment in VetComm’s mission to empower veterans through education, guidance and advocacy, ensuring they have the knowledge and resources needed to pursue the benefits they earned through their service."Reaching this milestone is both humbling and motivating," said VetComm CEO Kate Monroe, a 100% disabled Marine Corps veteran. "It reinforces why we do this work every single day."Beyond this historic milestone, 2025 was a transformative year for VetComm, marked by several key achievements:New Website Launch: VetComm unveiled a redesigned website in 2025, enhancing accessibility, clarity and user experience to better serve veterans.Expanded Exam Prep Offerings: The company broadened its exam preparation services, helping veterans feel more confident and informed ahead of Compensation & Pension (C&P) exams, often one of the most stressful parts of the claims process. VetComm now offers live, group exam prep sessions Monday through Friday, twice a day. Emotional National Commercial : VetComm released a powerful new commercial starring actor and veteran advocate Sean Kanan, capturing the emotional realities of military service and the importance of veterans receiving the benefits they deserve.Transition to Private Ownership : In a significant leadership milestone, VetComm became a privately held company owned by CEO Kate Monroe.As VetComm enters 2026, the company remains focused on expanding its reach, improving veteran education and continuing to raise awareness around VA disability benefits.“Our work is far from done,” Monroe added. “There are still countless veterans who don’t know what they’re eligible for or feel overwhelmed by the process. We’re committed to meeting them where they are and walking alongside them.”About VetComm:VetComm is dedicated to supporting U.S. military veterans by helping them secure the VA disability benefits they may be owed for their service-connected disabilities. Founded by veterans for veterans, VetComm simplifies the claims process through education, guidance and innovative digital tools that make navigating the VA system easier and more accessible. With a mission rooted in advocacy and appreciation, VetComm is redefining how America supports its heroes, ensuring that every veteran receives the care, compensation and recognition they deserve.

