NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunday Morning Named Home of the 2025 World’s Best Cinnamon RollsGlobal search and anonymous judging process leads to New York City bakeryAfter a year-long global search and extensive anonymous judging process, World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls has officially crowned Sunday Morning as the home of the 2025 World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls.The annual recognition follows thousands of public nominations, months of digital analysis, and multiple unannounced visits by judges to finalist bakeries around the world. Sunday Morning, located in New York City’s East Village, emerged as the clear standout for its consistency, craftsmanship, and execution across repeated evaluations.World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls has conducted its independent search since 2018, traveling extensively to identify bakeries producing truly exceptional cinnamon rolls. The organization maintains a strict no-pay-to-play policy and accepts nominations exclusively from the public. Finalists are evaluated anonymously to ensure every bakery is judged exactly as a customer would experience it.“Great cinnamon rolls are deceptively difficult to execute at the highest level,” said James Cocktail, a spokesperson for World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls. “Sunday Morning distinguished itself through balance, restraint, and remarkable consistency under demand. Our judges believe the title could stand on their classic cinnamon rolls alone, which is rare at this level.”Sunday Morning’s cinnamon rolls follow the classic American style, featuring soft, pillowy dough, defined spirals, and carefully balanced sweetness. Judges noted that both the Sugar Glazed and Cream Cheese Frosted cinnamon rolls independently met the standard required for the 2025 title, with the choice between them coming down to personal preference rather than quality.Beyond the classics, Sunday Morning offers a rotating lineup of flavors that impressed judges for their thoughtful integration rather than novelty. One standout, the Pineapple Upside Down cinnamon roll, was described by the judging panel as one of the best cinnamon roll variations evaluated since the competition began in 2018.Consistency under pressure was a decisive factor. Sunday Morning regularly sells out, yet judges reported no decline in quality across multiple visits. Rolls were consistently warm, structured, balanced, and complete, even during peak demand.The 2025 winner was selected following the narrowing of thousands of nominations to twelve finalists on October 4, National Cinnamon Roll Day. Judges revisited each finalist bakery multiple times in the weeks that followed before making the final determination.With this recognition, Sunday Morning joins a growing list of bakeries recognized by World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls for setting the global standard in cinnamon roll craftsmanship.About World’s Best Cinnamon RollsFounded in 2018, World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls is an independent organization dedicated to identifying and recognizing the finest cinnamon rolls in the world. The selection process is nomination-driven, anonymous, and free from sponsorship or advertising influence. Bakeries are evaluated on flavor, texture, balance, consistency, and overall experience.Media Contact:World’s Best Cinnamon RollsWebsite: https://worldsbestcinnamonrolls.com Email: info@worldsbestcinnamonrolls.com

