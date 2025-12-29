OneSignal Announces 2025 Customer Engagement Award Winners Showcasing Breakthrough Onboarding, Engagement, and Retention

Awards Recognize Achievements in Successful Customer Engagement Strategies

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneSignal, the world's leading customer engagement platform, today announced the winners of its third annual Customer Engagement Awards , “The Ennies.” These awards celebrate the exceptional efforts and achievements of OneSignal users who have demonstrated unique customer engagement strategies and successful outcomes. OneSignal CEO & Co-Founder George Deglin shares, “Our customers are some of the most inventive teams in the world, and this year’s winners are proof of that. Their commitment to meaningful, user-first communication is what drives us to keep improving OneSignal. It’s a privilege to build alongside them.”One in every five apps today launch using OneSignal, contributing to a user base of more than 2 million marketers, product managers, and developers, which gives OneSignal a comprehensive view of customer engagement strategies at scale.The Customer Engagement Awards drew a wide range of nominations from OneSignal customers around the world, each demonstrating measurable impact across the customer lifecycle. This year’s submissions showcased messaging that increased monthly activation by 67%, email programs with 30%+ open rates, and real-time mobile experiences delivered to millions of fans.Entries were evaluated on creativity, effectiveness, and the ability to drive tangible results in several categories: Most Impactful Campaign, Best Customer Journey, Strongest Debut, Best Use of Live Activities, Best Activation Campaign, Most Impactful Use of In-App Messaging, Best Data Utilization and Best Omnichannel Engagement.With 12B+ messages sent daily, 1M+ live apps, and 2M+ developers and marketers across 140+ countries plus 1 in 5 new mobile apps launching with OneSignal. OneSignal has a unique view into what actually drives lifecycle performance at scale.Real results from the 2025 winners include:Cashea redesigned its activation journey using prior notification interactions - raising monthly activation from 9% to 15% (and weekly activation from 6% to 9%) and achieving 42% early retention within 30 days after first purchase; an A/B test also drove a 4% lift among users who hadn’t purchased in over a month.Sky Mavis reported email performance with 30%+ open rates and 4%+ CTR across lists of 25K+ recipients, driven by clear design and focused CTAs.MLB elevated real-time fan experiences with iOS Live Activities, including “Push to Start,” which automatically launches a favorite team’s Live Activity at warmup - built for speed, clarity, and zero friction.The Customer Engagement Award winners include:Most Impactful Campaign (Latin America): For campaigns that showcased high performance and stellar success.Cashea – Marco Rosales, Lead of Growth; Mariana Páez-Pumar, Head of Marketing; Stefany García, Lifecycle CRM Analyst; Mariana Salge, Campaigns CRM AnalystMost Impactful Campaign (North America): For campaigns that showcased high performance and stellar success.Pi Network – Chengdiao Fan, FounderStrongest Debut: For new OneSignal customers who hit the ground running to nurture customer engagement using innovative strategies.Royal Caribbean Group – Cristina Poschl, Guest Communications LeadBest Use of Live Activities: For outstanding implementation of iOS Live Activities to provide real-time updates and enhance user engagement.MLB – Noah Vadnai, Senior Director of Product Management; Michael Phelps, Senior Director, Mobile Engineering; Josh Frost, SVP, Product ManagementBest Activation Campaign: For exceptional creativity and strategic execution in launching activation campaigns.MyRepublicBroadband – Flame Rozario, Performance Marketing ManagerBest Email Design: For demonstrating extraordinary skill and success in designing email campaigns to drive business growth.Sky Mavis – Andrew Dupuis, Senior Copywriter; Tuyền Trần & Olivia Trang, Minh Cổ, Graphics; Dat Tran & Ivy Yến Trương, Back-end and data; Eric Tanjaya, Marketing support; Hendry Sofian, Product Marketing and IdeationBest Data Utilization (North America): For exemplary use of data to drive highly targeted and effective customer engagement campaigns.BeatStars – Fred Ranger, Vice President, MarketingBest Data Utilization (Asia-Pacific): For exemplary use of data to drive highly targeted and effective customer engagement campaigns.Paidy – Ajit Kumar, Principal CRM Lead; Naoto Miyazaki, Sr. Marketing/UX Copywriter; Yuhling Chou, Sr. Marketing Manager; Akiko Kaiho, VP of Marketing; John Ghanotakis, Vendor and Cost Management, Senior ManagerBest Omnichannel Engagement: For campaigns that seamlessly integrate multiple channels to deliver an exemplary customer experience across all touchpoints.Atlas Reality, Inc. – Elizabeth Cattell, VP of MarketingWith over 2 million registered users, OneSignal is the market-leading omnichannel customer engagement solution for push notifications, email, SMS and in-app messaging. To learn more, please visit OneSignal.com About OneSignalOneSignal is a leading customer engagement platform that helps product, marketing, and CRM teams drive growth and revenue by powering lifecycle journeys across onboarding, engagement, and retention. From one unified workspace, teams orchestrate omnichannel messaging across mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging, email, and SMS/RCS- built to be quick to implement, easy to use, and reliable at scale. OneSignal empowers over a million businesses to send 12B+ messages daily; 1 in 5 new mobile apps launches with OneSignal, and it’s used by 2M users in 140+ countries. Customers include Zynga, USA Today, Bitcoin.com, Upwork, and Tribune, among others. Founded in 2014 by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo, OneSignal is venture-backed by BAM Elevate, SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, Y Combinator, HubSpot, and ServiceNow, and is headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices in London and New York.

