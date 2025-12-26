Dianna Desboyaux Enters Strategic Partnership With Mohammad Alabbar Real Estate Brokerage

Left to right: Mohammad Alabbar, Marwan Al Garem, Dianna Desboyaux and Rami Ghazal. Dianna Desboyaux Burj Khalifa, a project finalized by the Alabbar family. Dubai Mall, a project finalized by the Alabbar family.

Collaboration expands private access to off-market real estate and investment opportunities in Dubai and beyond

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dianna Desboyaux, an internationally active luxury real estate advisor and strategic investment consultant, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mohammad Alabbar Real Estate Brokerage, a firm connected to one of the Middle East’s most established business families. The partnership is designed to provide qualified private clients with access to discreet real estate and investment opportunities that are not publicly marketed or available through traditional brokerage channels.The Alabbar family is recognized globally for its diversified portfolio spanning real estate development, hospitality, retail, food and beverage, fashion, and international investments. While the family is widely associated with the founding of Emaar Properties, its broader business network includes a wide range of private assets, developments, and investment platforms across the Middle East and international markets.Through this partnership, Desboyaux is positioned to introduce her private clients to select land acquisitions, commercial assets, and specialized investment products facilitated through Mohammad Alabbar Real Estate Brokerage. These opportunities are structured for confidentiality and are tailored to investors ranging from single-unit buyers to ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking strategic global placements.The collaboration supports a high-touch advisory model that emphasizes discretion, long-term value, and alignment with investor objectives. Desboyaux works directly with qualified clients to assess suitability and guide participation in opportunities connected to developments by leading regional developers, including projects associated with the broader Alabbar business network.The partnership also strengthens outreach to U.S.-based and Brazilian high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Desboyaux brings an international background and multilingual fluency in Portuguese, French, Spanish, and English, along with established relationships within global luxury investment circles. Her cross-border expertise enables coordination between international capital and private real estate opportunities in the Middle East.Dubai continues to attract global investor interest due to its tax efficiency, regulatory framework, economic stability, and long-term infrastructure planning. As demand increases for secure jurisdictions offering growth potential, access to privately structured opportunities has become a priority for experienced investors.“This partnership is focused on access, discretion, and alignment,” said Desboyaux. “Working with Mohammad Alabbar allows qualified clients to participate in opportunities that exist outside the open market and are structured for investors who prioritize both performance and long-term positioning.”

