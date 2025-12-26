Rock Springs, Georgia (December 26, 2025) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Walker County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting involving a 2-year-old victim in Rock Springs, Walker County, Georgia.



On December 25, 2025, at about 9:50 a.m., Walker County deputies responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Tarvin Road, regarding a child with a gunshot wound. Deputies and EMS arrived at the home and immediately took the child to the hospital. The child is still hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in the investigation shortly after responding to the home.



The investigation is currently active and ongoing.