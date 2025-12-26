Slimmer Tech Holding Inc. in Talks to Acquire Miniflyx TV, Advancing AI-Driven Sustainable Fashion Content

EXOTIC Fashion TV America's Fastest Growing Fashion Network

Slimmer Tech Holding Inc. in Talks to Acquire Miniflyx TV, Advancing AI-Driven Sustainable Fashion

PLACENTIA , CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slimmer Tech Holding Inc., a long-standing C Corporation founded in 2006, announced today that it is in active discussions regarding the potential acquisition of Miniflyx TV. The strategic move aligns with Slimmer Tech’s continued expansion in media, technology, and purpose-driven brands, particularly at the intersection of artificial intelligence, sustainable fashion, and digital content creation.

Slimmer Tech Holding Inc. has filed a Form D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates as a diversified holding company overseeing a growing portfolio of media, lifestyle, and technology ventures. Current holdings include EXOTIC Fashion TV, EXOTIC Fashion Magazine, California Sustainable Fashion Week, Cheetah Slim Health & Fitness Solutions, a Public Benefit LLC focused on health and fitness products, and EFIT Pets, a pet wellness brand integrating healthy pet products with AI-powered pet training solutions.

Originally launched as a nationally distributed print publication in 2005, EXOTIC Fashion Magazine has evolved into a multi-platform fashion media brand. The company expanded into digital video with the launch of EXOTIC Fashion TV, which is now available on the Roku Channel, reaching a growing streaming audience. In November, the brand further strengthened its direct-to-consumer strategy with the launch of its owned online streaming platform, EXOTIC Fashion TV, available at www.exoticfashiontv.com, delivering original fashion, sustainable lifestyle, and culture-driven programming.

The proposed Miniflyx TV acquisition has generated interest due to Miniflyx TV’s existing partnership with OnePro Filmworks, a production and creative services company supporting original programming, branded content, and event-based storytelling. Together, the companies are exploring the development of Create AI, an AI-powered content development initiative designed to enhance and scale original content production.

A primary focus of Create AI will be sustainable fashion and fashion-forward lifestyle content, including designer spotlights, ethical supply-chain storytelling, circular fashion education, and event coverage connected to California Sustainable Fashion Week and the EXOTIC Fashion media ecosystem. The initiative is designed to reduce production costs, increase content output, and expand global reach through AI-assisted scripting, editing, localization, and audience optimization.

“Fashion, sustainability, and AI are converging faster than ever,” said a spokesperson for Slimmer Tech Holding Inc. “Our discussions with Miniflyx TV and collaboration with OnePro

Filmworks build on nearly two decades of fashion media experience while positioning us for the next generation of content creation and distribution.”

If completed, the acquisition would integrate Miniflyx TV’s streaming infrastructure and content network into Slimmer Tech’s existing fashion and lifestyle platforms, strengthening distribution capabilities and accelerating monetization opportunities through advertising, brand partnerships, sponsorships, and original intellectual property development.

About Slimmer Tech Holding Inc.

Founded in 2006, Slimmer Tech Holding Inc. is a C Corporation and diversified holding company focused on media, technology, health, and sustainability-driven brands. The company has filed a Form D with the SEC and manages a portfolio that includes EXOTIC Fashion TV, EXOTIC Fashion Magazine, California Sustainable Fashion Week, Cheetah Slim Health & Fitness Solutions (a Public Benefit LLC), and EFIT Pets. Slimmer Tech emphasizes innovation at the intersection of AI, culture, wellness, and environmental responsibility.

About Miniflyx TV

Miniflyx TV is a digital media and streaming platform focused on original programming, niche content, and creator-driven channels. The network collaborates with production partners such as OnePro Filmworks to deliver lifestyle, fashion, and event-based programming across multiple distribution platforms.

About OnePro Filmworks

OnePro Filmworks is a creative production company and marketplace providing film, video, and post-production services for brands, networks, and independent creators. The company supports scalable content development for streaming platforms, digital media networks, and experiential events.

Media Contact

Slimmer Tech Holding Inc.

Press & Investor Relations

Email: slimmertechholdings@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

