VNS Health Total Ranked Highest MAP Plan in New York State for 2nd Year in a Row

VNS Health

MLTC Plan Achieves 5 Stars in Latest NYSDOH Ratings - Exclusive 5-Star Status Continues

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home- and community-based health nonprofit VNS Health ’s dual-eligible Medicaid Advantage Plus (MAP) plan, VNS Health Total (HMO D-SNP) , has once again received an Overall Quality Rating of five stars from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). VNS Health Total is the only Medicaid Advantage Plus plan in New York to earn this top rating, which is based on the quality of care and member satisfaction with the care and services received.Additionally, VNS Health’s stand-alone Medicaid Managed Long Term Care (MLTC) plan, which provides Medicaid long-term care benefits, has also achieved a five-star rating in NYSDOH’s latest consumer-facing stars quality ratings. Five stars is the top score, signaling exceptional quality and satisfaction.VNS Health Total, designed for people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid and require help with activities of daily living, combines Medicare Advantage and Medicaid Managed Long Term Care benefits in a single plan. Approximately 8,500 members are enrolled in VNS Health Total, and overall, VNS Health Health Plans serves over 85,000 members statewide.“Receiving five stars for VNS Health Total for the second year and five stars for our MLTC plan demonstrates our ongoing drive to raise the bar in care quality,” said John Burke EVP and Chief of Health Plans, VNS Health. “Our goal is simple: to make sure every member gets the support they need to thrive at home or wherever they are most comfortable.”VNS Health’s Medicaid MLTC plan is available in 38 New York State counties as of January 2025, while its Medicare plans (including VNS Health Total) are available in New York City’s five boroughs as well as in Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk, Albany, Schenectady, Erie, Monroe, and Rensselaer counties.About VNS HealthVNS Health is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit home- and community-based health care organizations. Innovating in health care for more than 130 years, our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us—we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve in New York and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.