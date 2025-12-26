Global Legal Association Announces 8th Annual Arbitration & Litigation Summit in Malaysia for January 2026

Premier Legal Conference to Convene 150+ Senior Legal Professionals, IP Experts, and Arbitration Leaders at AIAC Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Legal Association GLA ) today announced the 8th GLA Annual Arbitration & Litigation Summit Malaysia 2026, scheduled for January 22-23, 2026, at the prestigious Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) in Kuala Lumpur. The two-day flagship event is expected to bring together over 150 senior legal professionals, arbitration experts, and industry leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.The summit will serve as a pivotal platform for addressing the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities in arbitration, litigation, intellectual property, and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) facing legal professionals in 2026 and beyond."As we enter a new era of cross-border commercial disputes and increasingly complex IP litigation, the need for collaborative dialogue among legal leaders has never been more critical," said Dr. Amit Goyal, Director, GLA. "The GLA Summit Malaysia 2026 will provide actionable insights, foster meaningful connections, and equip legal professionals with the strategies needed to navigate the evolving dispute resolution landscape in ASEAN and globally."High-Level Attendee ProfileThe summit will attract C-suite legal executives and senior practitioners, including:- General Counsels and Chief Legal Officers- Heads of Intellectual Property and IP Counsels- Heads of Litigation and Litigation Managers- Arbitration Heads and ADR Professionals- Chief Dispute Resolution Officers- Risk & Compliance Professionals- Data Privacy Managers and Legal Attorneys- Directors and Partners of leading law firms- Key legal service providers and legal technology vendorsConference HighlightsThe 8th GLA Summit will feature:Strategic Sessions: Expert-led panels and keynote presentations addressing critical topics including international arbitration trends, IP litigation strategies, enforcement of arbitral awards, technology's impact on dispute resolution, and regulatory developments across ASEAN jurisdictions.Thought Leadership: Prominent speakers from multinational corporations, top-tier law firms, arbitration institutions, and judiciary representatives will share insights on best practices, emerging legal frameworks, and innovative dispute resolution mechanisms.Networking Opportunities: Exclusive networking sessions, roundtable discussions, and informal gatherings designed to facilitate peer-to-peer knowledge exchange and business development among senior legal professionals.Practical Takeaways: Case study presentations, interactive workshops, and solution-focused discussions providing immediately applicable strategies for in-house legal teams and private practice attorneys.Regional SignificanceMalaysia continues to position itself as a leading arbitration hub in Asia, with AIAC recognized internationally for its world-class facilities and expertise in administering domestic and international arbitrations. The choice of venue underscores the summit's commitment to advancing arbitration and litigation practices within the strategic ASEAN market."The legal landscape in Southeast Asia is experiencing unprecedented transformation driven by digital innovation, cross-border investment, and evolving regulatory frameworks," noted Ram Tenneti, Senior Vice President, GLA. "This summit arrives at a crucial moment when legal professionals need practical guidance and collaborative solutions to serve their organizations and clients effectively."Registration and Early Bird OpportunitiesEarly bird registration for the GLA Annual Arbitration & Litigation Summit Malaysia 2026 is now open, with special discounted rates available for qualified legal professionals. Group discounts and tailored packages for law firms and corporate legal departments are also available.The summit offers Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits, making it an essential investment in professional advancement for legal practitioners across the region.-----------About the Global Legal Association (GLA)The Global Legal Association is a leading international organization dedicated to advancing legal excellence, fostering global collaboration among legal professionals, and providing premier educational and networking platforms for the legal community. Through its flagship conferences, specialized summits, and year-round programming, GLA serves thousands of legal professionals worldwide, facilitating knowledge exchange and driving innovation in legal practice.GLA's annual conferences have become marquee events on the international legal calendar, known for their high-caliber speakers, relevant content, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The organization is committed to supporting the continued professional development of legal practitioners and strengthening the global legal community.-----------Event Details | Event Registration Link Event: 8th GLA Annual Arbitration & Litigation Summit Malaysia 2026Dates: January 22-23, 2026Venue: Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC), Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaExpected Attendance: 150+ senior legal professionalsWebsite: https://www.globallegalassociation.org/8th-event-malaysia-2026 For registration information, sponsorship opportunities, or speaking proposals, please visit the official conference website. https://www.globallegalassociation.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.