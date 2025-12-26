Casa Padrino at the 20th Anniversary Christmas Ball Bal de Noël in Monaco – Marvin and Dr. Sina Schertl

Marvin Schertl and Dr. Sina Schertl representing Casa Padrino at the 20th Anniversary Christmas Ball Bal de Noël in Monaco. Marvin Schertl and Dr. Sina Schertl at the 20th Anniversary Christmas Ball Bal de Noël in Monaco. Casa Padrino

Representing Casa Padrino at Monaco’s prestigious Bal de Noël, celebrating 20 years of elegance, philanthropy and international high society.

Being part of the Bal de Noël reflects the values we share at Casa Padrino: elegance, culture and meaningful social engagement.” — Marvin Schertl

MONTE CARLO, MONTE CARLO, MONACO, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa Padrino at the 20th Anniversary Christmas Ball Bal de Noël in Monaco – Marvin and Dr. Sina SchertlMarvin Schertl, founder and owner of the international luxury brand Casa Padrino, together with Dr. Sina Schertl, represented Casa Padrino on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Christmas Ball Bal de Noël in Monaco.For two decades, this distinguished charity gala has been regarded as one of the most exclusive social highlights of the Monegasque winter season, combining international elegance, philanthropic commitment and high-profile guests.The festive Christmas ball took place in the renowned setting of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo and was held under the patronage of the Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco.The anniversary gala brought together an international circle of guests from royalty, culture, business and public life, underlining Monaco’s role as a meeting point for social excellence and global engagement.Among the distinguished personalities of the evening were H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco, whose presence lent the event a special dignity and international prominence.Numerous prominent figures and well-known personalities from the international society scene further defined the exclusive character of the evening. A highlight of the anniversary gala was a high-profile charity auction held in cooperation with Sotheby’s, with proceeds benefiting the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.The Foundation is dedicated worldwide to the promotion of water safety, preventive protection measures and the sustainable support of young people through sports and education-based initiatives.The carefully curated setting, elegant evening attire, exceptional jewellery creations and a refined overall staging created an atmosphere of timeless sophistication.The Christmas Ball Bal de Noël once again confirmed its international reputation as one of Europe’s most prestigious charity galas, where social glamour and social responsibility are seamlessly united at the highest level.Through their presence, Marvin Schertl and Dr. Sina Schertl подчерк (typo) underline the international orientation of Casa Padrino and the brand’s close connection to culture, design, social responsibility and exclusive international networks.About Casa Padrino Casa Padrino is an internationally established luxury brand specialising in exclusive furniture, interior design and decorative art objects. The company stands for exceptional craftsmanship, timeless elegance and bespoke creations at the highest level and is represented worldwide in private residences, luxury hotels and prestigious projects.#CasaPadrino #MarvinSchertl #SinaSchertl #ChristmasBall #BalDeNoel #Monaco #LuxuryBrand #InternationalGala #CharityGala #FondationPrincesseCharlene #PrinceAlbertII #PrincessCharlene #HighSociety #LuxuryLifestyle #ExclusiveEvent #PrestigiousGala #EuropeanElite #TimelessElegance #Philanthropy #MonacoLife

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.