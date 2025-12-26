French Property Market Shows Signs of Recovery, with Cautious Optimism for 2026

Zoom in on our annual French property market report and analysis for 2025 and explore real estate trends in France for 2026 My-French-House.com logo

The French Property Market confirms signs of recovery this year, with cautious optimism for 2026.

The French property market reflects the broader economic caution we've observed this year. While demand remains steady, what's notable is the limited availability this winter.” — Patrick Joseph

UNITED KINGDOM, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The French property market rebounded substantially in 2025, with transaction volumes increasing by 11% year-on-year to around 920,000 sales. This upswing, fuelled by growing buyer confidence, marks a significant turnaround after the difficulties of recent years.Market OverviewThe market experienced a balanced revival , with prices stable in most regions. In the second quarter of 2025, existing apartments saw a slight 0. 3% price increase, while older homes maintained consistent values. Overall sentiment is cautiously optimistic, though transaction volumes are still below peak levels.“The French property market in late 2025 clearly reflects the broader economic caution we've observed this year,” says Patrick Joseph, founder of My-French-House. “While demand remains steady, what's notable is the limited availability this winter. Many sellers are holding back, waiting for clearer economic signals, which creates a supply bottleneck.We are beginning to see signs of easing as we approach 2026, with more properties expected to enter the market in the first quarter of the new year. For buyers, this could mean fresh opportunities early next year, but acting quickly will be crucial in a highly competitive market.”Regional VariationsThe market continues to be highly localised, with urban areas like Paris (+ 1.5%) and Lyon showing stable activity, while rural regions are slightly lagging. Emerging markets include Brittany (+25% foreign interest) and the French Alps, where ski property prices have increased by 7%.Châteaux and Historic HomesPrices in luxury and historic properties, such as those in the Loire and Provence, have grown by 2–4%. However, energy efficiency regulations, which have banned G-rated rentals since January 2025, have prompted renovations or price adjustments.Economic and Policy InfluencesInterest rates have stabilised around 3%, improving mortgage accessibility, although banks remain cautious. New energy efficiency rules are reshaping the market, favouring compliant properties.2026 OutlookThe market is expected to remain stable but selective, with opportunities mainly for buyers seeking energy-efficient homes and prime locations. Economic stability and potential rate changes will be key factors driving the market.For more information, guidance and reports, visit our website

