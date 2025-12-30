America Is Officially Burned Out: New Book Reveals Why Success Is Broken—And How High Achievers Can Finally Fix It

Jennifer Y. Afriyie, author of Rest Is the New Hustle and creator of the R.E.S.T. Framework™

Jennifer Y. Afriyie’s groundbreaking book Rest Is the New Hustle launches a national call to rethink productivity, ambition, and well-being.

We’ve normalized exhaustion and called it ambition. But chronic burnout is not sustainable. We don’t need more willpower—we need better solutions.” — Jennifer Y. Afriyie

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With burnout at a historic high and millions of Americans quietly cracking —not just in their jobs, but in their lives—author and success strategist Jennifer Y. Afriyie is sounding a cultural alarm: “Burnout is not a personal failure. It’s a national crisis.”Learn more at TheRestBook.com Afriyie’s new book, Rest Is the New Hustle: A Blueprint for Thriving Without Burnout, dismantles the myth that nonstop hustle is the price of success. Blending neuroscience, lived experience, and practical tools, she offers high achievers a path to success that feels good—not just looks good on paper.Burnout Has Become America’s Unspoken EpidemicAcross industries, workers are reporting record levels of exhaustion, reduced creativity, emotional numbness, and chronic stress. Many are juggling ambition with pressure, parenting with productivity, and purpose with depletion.Afriyie says the root problem isn’t people—it’s pace. “We’ve normalized exhaustion and called it ambition,” Afriyie explains. “But chronic burnout is not sustainable. We don’t need more willpower—we need better solutions.”A New Blueprint for Success: The R.E.S.T. Framework™At the center of the book is Afriyie’s signature R.E.S.T. Framework™, a system designed to help people reclaim clarity, energy, and peace through four strategic pillars:-Reflect — Return to purpose, values, and clarity-Energize — Restore physical, mental, and emotional capacity-Strategize — Plan from alignment, not pressure-Thrive — Build sustainable success that doesn’t cost your well-beingReaders say the framework is shockingly doable in real life, even for those with intense workloads or chaotic schedules. One reviewer shared: “I run my own business and didn’t realize how drained I was until this book. For the first time in a long time, I feel hopeful again.” Another called it: “A breath of fresh air in a world that never stops.”A Message Born From Crisis—and ReinventionAfriyie writes from lived experience. A former corporate climber and entrepreneur with a history of high-performing success, she faced a severe health crisis that forced her to confront the cost of her own ambition. “My life looked successful but didn’t feel successful,” she says. “I rebuilt everything—my habits, my mindset, my pace. Rest saved me. Now it’s saving others.”A Growing National Movement: #RestIsTheNewHustleThe book is quickly becoming a rallying point for workers, leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, healthcare professionals, and faith communities seeking a better way to live and lead. Afriyie believes America is on the edge of a cultural transformation. “Success that costs your peace is failure in disguise,” she says.“Rest isn’t a luxury. Rest is leadership. Rest is clarity. Rest is strategy.”About Jennifer Y. AfriyieJennifer Y. Afriyie is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and creator of The R.E.S.T. Framework™. Known as a Rest Champion and Burnout Disruptor, she helps high achievers reclaim their energy, rebuild healthy ambition, and create success that finally feels as good as it looks.

