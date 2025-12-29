Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Segments 2025.webp Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Drivers & Restraints 2025.webp Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Regional 2025.webp

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market to Surpass $59 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Blockchain market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $220 billion by 2029, with Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services to represent around 27% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the blockchain in banking and financial services market in 2029, valued at $23,010 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,782 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53%. The exponential growth is supported by the rising use of cryptocurrency and increasing demand for personalized financial services.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the blockchain in banking and financial services market in 2029, valued at $20,760 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,524 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the regulatory advancements, increasing adoption of digital assets, growing investment in fintech innovation, demand for secure and transparent transactions, expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi) and strategic partnerships between financial institutions and blockchain startups, driving technological growth and financial transformation.

What will be Largest Segment in the Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market in 2029?

The blockchain in banking and financial services market is segmented by type into public blockchain, private blockchain and other types. The public blockchain market will be the largest segment of the blockchain in banking and financial services market segmented by type, accounting for 67% or $39,600 million of the total in 2029. The public blockchain market will be supported by enhanced transparency and security fostering trust in financial transactions, increasing regulatory acceptance driving institutional adoption and technological development of blockchain technologies.

The blockchain in banking and financial services market is segmented by application into fund transaction management, real time loan funding, liquidity management and other applications. The fund transaction management market will be the largest segment of the blockchain in banking and financial services market segmented by application, accounting for 64% or $37,575 million of the total in 2029. The fund transaction management market will be supported by the need for real-time and tamper-proof transaction records, increasing adoption of blockchain for cost reduction in cross-border payments, rising demand for improved transaction security and fraud prevention, advancements in digital wallets and blockchain-based remittances, integration with AI and machine learning for transaction monitoring, growing use of tokenization for asset transfers and increasing partnerships between banks and blockchain service providers.

What is the expected CAGR for the Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the blockchain in banking and financial services market leading up to 2029 is 53%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global blockchain in banking and financial services market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape transaction processing, risk management, compliance, and financial infrastructure worldwide.

Rising Digitalization - The rising digitalization will become a key driver of growth in the blockchain in banking and financial services market by 2029. As financial institutions face increasing regulatory scrutiny, cybersecurity threats, and customer demand for seamless digital experiences, blockchain is being integrated to streamline cross-border transactions, automate compliance, and reduce fraud. The use of decentralized ledgers enables real-time settlement, lowers operational costs, and improves transaction traceability. As a result, the rising digitalization is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Cross-Border Payments - The rising cross-border payments will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the blockchain in banking and financial services market by 2029. Businesses and consumers require faster, more cost-effective, and transparent international transactions, driving the adoption of digital payment solutions, blockchain technology, and real-time settlement systems. Regulatory advancements and central bank initiatives, such as CBDCs and instant payment networks, are further enabling frictionless cross-border transactions. Financial institutions and fintech companies are leveraging APIs and AI-driven compliance tools to enhance transaction security and mitigate fraud risks. As businesses expand globally, the need for scalable and efficient cross-border payment infrastructure continues to grow, ensuring financial agility in a digital-first economy. Consequently, the rising cross-border payments is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Personalized Financial Services - The increasing demand for personalized financial services will serve as a key growth catalyst for the blockchain in banking and financial services market by 2029. Consumers seek hyper-personalized experiences, from customized lending options to AI-driven investment advice, leading financial institutions to enhance data utilization and predictive analytics. Fintech firms and traditional banks are leveraging machine learning to offer dynamic pricing, risk-based credit assessments, and automated financial planning. Regulatory developments supporting open banking further enable seamless data sharing, allowing institutions to refine offerings based on individual financial behaviors. As competition intensifies, delivering personalized financial services is becoming essential for customer retention and long-term growth. Therefore, this increasing demand for personalized financial services is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Use Of Cryptocurrency - The rising use of cryptocurrency will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the blockchain in banking and financial services market by 2029. Businesses and consumers are adopting cryptocurrencies for faster, borderless transactions, reducing reliance on traditional banking systems. Regulatory frameworks are evolving to support institutional adoption, while major financial institutions are integrating crypto custody, trading, and payment solutions. Blockchain technology enhances security, transparency, and transaction efficiency, making digital assets more viable for mainstream financial applications. As decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization gain traction, cryptocurrencies are reshaping financial ecosystems, enabling new business models and expanding access to digital financial services. Consequently, the rising use of cryptocurrency is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the public blockchain in banking and financial services market, and the blockchain in banking and financial services for fund transaction management market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $69 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in secure and transparent transaction processing, real-time cross-border payments, and automation of compliance and fund management operations. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of blockchain technologies that enable immutable, efficient, and auditable financial transactions, fuelling transformative growth within the broader blockchain in banking and financial services industry.

The public blockchain in banking and financial services market is projected to grow by $35,127 million, and the blockchain in banking and financial services for fund transaction management market by $33,512 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

